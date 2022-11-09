The former health secretary Matt Hancock has faced a backlash over his decision to join the hit TV show I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here in the Australian jungle - while there are important issues at home.

The West Suffolk MP, who represents towns including Haverhill and Newmarket, will arrive on tonight's episode following Olivia Attwood's surprise early exit from the show on medical grounds.

Mr Hancock has been suspended as a Conservative Party MP for choosing to appear in the ITV programme and has faced heavy criticism from multiple fronts, including those who lost loved ones to Covid-19, the West Suffolk Conservative Association and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

I'm A Celebrity will feature MP Matt Hancock

Haverhill Town Council has called on the MP to resign following his decision 'to absent yourself from your duty to your constituents'.

While Mr Hancock has said he could still be contacted 'at any point on any urgent constituency matters' and his West Suffolk team would continue to oversee matters back home, Haverhill Town Council raised a whole host of issues he was leaving behind.

So what are the problems in West Suffolk that Mr Hancock has swapped for the I'm a Celebrity jungle?

Cost-of-living crisis

While Mr Hancock is taking part in stomach-churning challenges down under, residents are feeling an even tighter squeeze on their finances as food prices soar and the Bank of England hiked interest rates to three per cent, adding thousands onto mortgage bills for those not protected by a fixed rate.

Higher energy bills will also be starting to bite as it gets darker and colder weather sets in.

Matt Hancock has faced swathes of criticism for choosing to appear on I'm a Celeb. Picture: Bury Free Press

Only last Friday, Mr Hancock was due to visit REACH Community Projects in Haverhill to see what it was doing and to speak to one of the people it has helped with their debt issues - but this did not happen because of the show.

The charity, whose services include a foodbank, recently appealed for more food donations with need 'already at record levels and expected to become worse'.

REACH CEO Henry Wilson MBE said: “As an indication of what might be to come, we are already aware of a number of individuals sleeping rough on the streets of our town and we will be making every effort to turn their situations around.”

Only last month, Citizens Advice West Suffolk spoke to Mr Hancock in person in Brandon about the need for benefits to rise in line with inflation as it is seeing an increasing number of clients who are unable to make ends meet.

The charity's West Suffolk branch has seen a 19% increase in clients in August 2022, compared to the previous August, a 254% increase in energy issues and a 63% increase in benefit issues.

Carol Eagles, CEO of Citizens Advice West Suffolk, said Mr Hancock was 'really keen to listen' and had promised to speak to the [now former] Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, Chloe Smith, about the uprate for welfare benefits from April 2023 being in line with inflation.

The Brandon CAB office with West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock

Health services

Health services is a huge area of concern locally, with the dental charity Dentaid stepping in in Haverhill only last month.

The mobile unit came to the town at the request of - and helped by a donation of grants from - Haverhill town and district councillors, Pat Hanlon and Dave Smith, as residents have been failing to find an NHS dentist taking on new patients.

Dentaid said they had had an 'incredibly busy day' helping patients who had been experiencing long-term dental pain.

Dentaid visited to Haverhill recently. Picture: Steve Barton

Haverhill residents are also still feeling the impact of numerous medical services and clinics at Haverhill Health Centre having been relocated due to concerns over the safety of its roof.

Following the closure last year, many outreach services are now hard to track down or access, which has caused a major issue.

Meanwhile the two GP practices, Unity Healthcare and Haverhill Family Practice, last year warned that staff were at ‘serious risk of burnout’ due to unprecedented demand.

A letter to patients from the Haverhill Primary Care Network said this meant they were not able to give 'each and every one of you the time that you would like, and are forced to prioritise and work in ways that may not always seem as caring and as personal as we would like'.

The practices were forced to disable an online service used when the surgeries are shut.

In Newmarket, plans are progressing for a £15 million community diagnostic centre, which will provide a reduction in hospital visits and waiting times, provide new MRI and CT scanners and provide earlier diagnoses for patients through easier and more direct access to a range of full diagnostic tests.

Speaking last month, Mr Hancock said said he was 'absolutely delighted' they had won the funding to expand Newmarket Hospital with a new Community Diagnostic Centre - so people can get tests in town.

Bus cuts

Bus services has also been a major issue following Stagecoach's controversial decision to cut vital services from Newmarket and its surrounding villages.

The bus operator announced plans to scrap numerous services, including the 11, 11x and 12, which connect Cambridge to Newmarket, Bury St Edmunds and Ely via the surrounding villages, from October 30.

Mr Hancock said the services 'provide a lifeline to so many people' and joined other local leaders as they pledged to try and find a long term, and sustainable, solution to the bus crisis.

West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock. Picture: Mark Westley

Since that stakeholders' meeting held in Newmarket, SuffolkNews reported that operators have been found for most of the routes, but a small number had no operator willing to take them on.

Meanwhile in Haverhill, bus route changes have come under fire after some services were dropped - and a new circular route was described as poorly designed.

Stagecoach East has withdrawn a number of ‘unsustainable’ services, while the 13 service’s route has been revised to provide a direct and faster link between Haverhill and Cambridge and at the same time the operator has introduced a new hourly Haverhill town bus service – the 131 – to run Monday to Saturday.

Planning concerns

A campaign group also believes Mr Hancock should be here representing his constituents worried about the impact of a proposed anaerobic digestion plant on their doorstep.

Muck Off Acorn has been formed due to concerns over Acorn Bioenergy's plans for an anaerobic digestion plant on the edge of Haverhill and Withersfield.

Farming waste would be converted into biogas that would be refined into biomethane and used for heating and transport.

But the action group believes the scheme comes with ‘multiple concerns’.

Mr Hancock is also among those 'vehemently' opposed to plans by Sunnica Ltd to build the UKs largest solar and battery farm across West Suffolk and South East Cambridgeshire.

Only yesterday, West Suffolk Council's cabinet members unanimously voted against the plans, and will now call on the Secretary of State not to grant approval.

Previously, Mr Hancock had posted on his MP website: "We will be ramping up the campaign to show Sunnica the community's strength of feeling and stop the plans."

Road problems

Improvements to the A14 around Newmarket has also been an issue Mr Hancock had been working on.

In August he said he was 'delighted' that National Highways was looking into possible A14 work at junctions 37 and 38.

There are significant traffic build ups around these junctions.