A woman accused of human trafficking and of keeping two brothels in Suffolk is to go on trial after denying the offences.

Lan Zhu, of Kelsey Crescent, Cambridge, appeared before Mr Recorder Graham Huston at Ipswich Crown Court today to enter pleas to five charges.

The 48-year-old pleaded not guilty to keeping two brothels between January 1, 2018, and April 12, 2019; one at Superherb Acupuncture, in Newmarket High Street, and the other at Golden Herb massage, in High Street, Haverhill.

Zhu, who spoke through a Mandarin interpreter, also denied a charge of arranging or facilitating the travel of another person with a view to them being exploited - better known as human trafficking.

She also entered a not guilty plea to two further charges; of being in possession of money taken from the proceeds of crime and of concealing, disguising or converting money obtained via criminal proceedings.

Zhu was told to return to Ipswich Crown Court for her trial on May 8, 2023.