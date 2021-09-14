The MetOffice has warned parts of Suffolk could face flooding as rain is set to continue to drench the county today.

Residents in Bury St Edmunds, Newmarket, Haverhill, Mildenhall and Sudbury have been warned heavy rainfall could lead to disruption by the forecaster, and it has issued a yellow rain warning to last until midnight.

But the warning doesn't extend into the east of Suffolk, with Stowmarket, Ipswich, Lowestoft and Woodbridge expected to miss out on the worst of the rain.

The MetOffice has issued a yellow weather warning for Suffolk, and it has warned there could be flooding in the west of the county.

In the west of the county the MetOffice has warned commuters that bus and train services could be affected, and that journeys could take longer and there is a chance of cancellations.

With a chance that homes and businesses could be flooded in some areas, the Environment Agency has today warned people to not walk through standing water because of the potential for sharp object lurking beneath.

Drivers on the A14 and A11, as well as other local roads in the west of Suffolk, have also been warned by the MetOffice of the potential for adverse driving conditions.

It said spray and flooding could mean that some roads are forced to close, and that journey times were likely to take longer.

The warning is in place all day, with rain predicted to fall until at least 5pm, according to the forecaster. Throughout the day temperatures are likely to stay at about 17c, with lows of around 15c overnight.

Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk