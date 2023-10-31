Haverhill Rovers boss Ben Cowling described his latest addition as ‘a great coup’ as the club today confirmed the signing of goalkeeper Alex Archer from Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division table-toppers Newmarket Town.

This is the 29-year-old shot-stopper’s second stint at The New Croft as he signed for Rovers back in July 2015 from Bury Town.

He has also previously plied his trade at Peterborough United, AFC Sudbury and Needham Market and returns to help his hometown club fight their way up the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North table.

Former Bury Town goalkeeper Alex Archer has completed his move to Haverhill Rovers Picture: Mark Westley

“Alex grew up in Haverhill, came through the youth system here and has a great affinity with the club.

“For us it’s a great coup. We’re trying to get that base of people who care about the club and improve the quality within the group at the same time. Alex is very experienced and probably still coming into his prime. He’s also a really good lad and in terms of the changing room it was a really good option for us,” said Cowling.

“We spoke to Alex and he was very positive about coming into the club. I think he is someone that has always followed the fortunes of Rovers. We spoke about what our ambitions are with the club and trying to turn the fortunes around. Alex was very keen to be part of that project.”

Alex Archer in action for Newmarket Town Picture: Mark Westley

The red side of Haverhill had been monitoring Archer’s situation at Newmarket Town since they signed goalkeeper James Young at the end of September.

Archer had made nine appearances for the Jockeys this season, including seven in the Premier Division, but has since seen his number one spot taken.

“I think he had conversations with Michael Shinn and wasn’t overly happy with the outcome of those, but ultimately that is a conversation between another club’s manager and player. I think Alex felt he wanted to be playing first team football and I know he turned down a few step 5 clubs to come to us,” said the Rovers boss.

As one keeper arrives through the doors of The New Croft, another departs as David Leader’s stint at Rovers came to an end with the addition of Archer.

Ben Cowling described the signing of Alex Archer as a ‘great coup’ Picture: Mark Westley

Leader only joined the current First Division North 16th place outfit in September and made five league appearances -nine in all competitions – but departs with the best of luck from his boss.

“David Leader unfortunately had to miss a few games so we had been asking questions about goalkeepers over the past few weeks to cover his availability, and it snowballed form there,” said Cowling.

“We spoke to David last night, who was very understanding. He’s been terrific for us. He came in from his release from Long Melford and has been superb in the changing rooms. He’s an absolutely top guy, he’s improved the goalkeeping department and we have parted on good ways. I hope he can find a good club where he can settle down at.”

Absolutely loved my time - albeit short - @HaverhillRovers, great to sign off with a pen shootout win wednesday and clean sheet saturday🤝🏼 hope the boys go on and make play offs.



Ideally want step 5, RTs appreciated👍🏼 — David Leader (@David_leader1) October 30, 2023

Archer joins a long list of players who have joined Haverhill Rovers since Cowling’s arrival, which includes ex-Lakenheath skipper Sam Hawley and more recently highly-rated defender-turned-striker Tom Debenham.

“When we first came in there was a lot of sticking plasters we had to apply. We had to increase the quality and we’ve done really well to persuade and talk players into dropping divisions to come and play with us. You can see the potential that is at the club at the minute and I think players are buying into that.” said Cowling.