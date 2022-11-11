Marc Benterman felt it was a productive night casting an eye over his Haverhill Rovers squad during Tuesday’s 2-0 defeat at Newmarket Town.

The Thurlow Nunn League Challenge Cup third-round tie saw hosts Newmarket progress with goals from Ryan Cole and James Seymour.

But for Rovers boss Benterman it was a welcome opportunity to run the rule over his players as he looks to steer the club off the bottom of the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division table.

Harvey Farmer in action for Haverhill Rovers on Saturday Picture: Mecha Morton

“Newmarket was always going to be a game for us to rotate and look at players who haven’t played and we even had a trialist involved,” Benterman said.

“Coming in at this time of the season it’s hard to review all the squad. Newmarket fully deserved the win but for us it was a productive evening.

“It has allowed me to see some players who haven’t been seen by us before.”

Rovers were in Premier Division action on Saturday when they hosted Soham Town Rangers for Benterman’s first home game in charge.

Soham led 2-0 through a Ryan Swallow own goal and a Joe Carden strike, before debutant Joe Gregory pulled one back.

An Alfie Connor penalty put Soham 3-1 up, before Ethan Dosanjh was sent off for Rovers, who set up a thrilling finale when Gregory scored again with four minutes to go.

Rovers visit Long Melford on Saturday (3pm).