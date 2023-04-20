Marc Benterman is plotting a ‘return of the Rovers’ next season after a bottom-two finish was confirmed for his Haverhill side at the weekend.

A 2-0 defeat away at third-placed Harleston Town on Saturday left Rovers 11 points adrift of safety with only three games to go.

Barring a reprieve during the post season, the club’s 16-year stay in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division has come to an end.

Louis Bampton in action for Haverhill Rovers during Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at Harleston Town which confirmed a bottom-two finish Picture: Mark Bullimore

Rovers boss Benterman is determined to bring the good times back to the JR Crane Services Hub, The New Croft, though and has said a bigger focus on bringing through more of the club’s youth players will happen in the 2023/24 campaign.

“Unfortunately, it’s (relegation) never confirmed until the end of May,” Benterman said.

“The FA still need to confirm it and there’s a chance of a reprieve. There’s loads of outcomes yet to happen, but we’re in the bottom two and technically we’re down.

“We’re feeling sorry for ourselves, but from speaking to the club

after the game the spirits are very upbeat.

“When I took over in October it was a hell of a task to stay up. I’m extremely proud of the boys.

“No one wants to get relegated. If that’s the case we have to accept there will be negativity from people.

“As a collective we’ve not been good enough and ultimately you can’t give teams a quarter of a season head start and expect to stay up.

“We’ve got an opportunity now if we go down to build this club. We need to have a structure and have an identity. We need to be having young players coming through.

“What you’ll see next year is a large core of local boys coming into the squad and then around that built with boys we’ve brought in this year.

“It will be a 60-40 split next year. That’s what we’re aiming to do.

“The club is a huge club and has huge potential, but potential counts for nothing if you can’t be successful on the first-team pitch, that has a knock-on effect on the teams below it.”

Harleston Town's Nathan Russell battles for possession with Haverhill Rovers player Charlie Davies Picture: Mark Bullimore

Benterman took over the reins at The New Croft in late October last year, in place of interim boss Peter Betts, who had been in charge following the departure of previous manager Liam Aves in August.

Rovers were winless in their first 14 Premier Division games and sat bottom of the table when Benterman arrived and picked up 19 points from their next 21 league games, taking their survival bid down to the penultimate weekend.

The season concludes for Rovers this week with a triple header of home games, which started with a 1-0 win against Woodbridge Town on Tuesday night, courtesy of Samuel Adetiba’s second-half strike.

Benterman’s men host Hadleigh United tonight (7.45pm), before entertaining Sheringham on the final day on Saturday (3pm).

“We’ve got three games at home this week and we want to finish the season on a high,” the Rovers boss said. “We’re planning for both outcomes next season, at Step 5 or Step 6, and the club will be working extremely hard.

“There has to be a purpose behind the youth and the club now moving forward. There’s a fantastic youth policy here and some fantastic youth players coming through.

“I’ve spoken to the club and talks are very positive. There’s no egotistical motive here.

“The club’s feeling sorry for themselves and the club feels like it’s let everyone down, which is a natural thing when you get relegated.

Marc Benterman has committed to Haverhill Rovers for next season Picture: Mark Westley

“For me the mindset has to be about how to get this club out of Step 6 and make the club successful.

“I’m 100 per cent committed for next year. I’m excited about what we can achieve and I think we can come back stronger.

“We need to focus on the future and make this club successful both on and off the pitch.

“If we can do that and bring home-grown talent through and be successful it could be a story. As they say, the return of the Rovers.”