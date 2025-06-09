Having already collected silverware in England, Abbie McGuinness has now replicated that success in the Republic of Ireland.

After a number of near misses, last year saw the Haverhill-based racer finish top of the British Rallycross Championship BMW Mini Series.

But with that event scrapped in 2025, McGuinness was forced to look elsewhere for competitive action.

Abbie McGuinness was successful in Ireland

She eventually settled on the IRX Clubman Modified Rallycross Championship – and her trips across the Irish Sea have proven to be worthwhile after she was crowned champion late last month.

And the victory was all the more impressive given that McGuinness was up against quicker opposition, unlike in England when each driver had the same car at their disposal.

“If I was going to race in England it would have been at a lower level and that felt like a backwards step,” said the 21-year-old.

“The only place we could go on a rallycross budget was Ireland and that was nice because that’s where my dad is from. We got to see a lot of family and they came to support me.

“I think the standard is better than it is England. People are in the same car in England but I was up against modified cars in Ireland and that pushed me to do better.

“Mentally you need to be a lot stronger, but after I got to grips with it the results followed. I’m really pleased to have finished top.”

And the former Castle Manor Academy pupil intends to return to compete in the same series next year.

She added: “There’s still a bit more we can do with the car to hopefully make it consistently faster.

“But I’ve won two championships now so the pressure is off and we can go and have fun. If I win again then great, but if not so be it.

“I’ve also got to say a big thanks to my dad, who is my mechanic and biggest supporter. The pressure is off him now as well and hopefully he can enjoy it.”