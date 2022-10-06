One hundred athletes took part in Haverhill’s eighth triathlon festival on Sunday.

HaverTri – the Adams Harrison Triathlon returned to Haverhill Leisure Centre, with athletes having their choice of a triathlon, duathlon and aquathlon to take part in around the picturesque setting of rural Suffolk and Essex.

The Sprint triathlon (300m swim, 22km cycle and 6km run) was won by Ben Allen in one hour and eight minutes, with the first woman home being Emma Koppe in one hour, 21 minutes and 51 seconds.

Action from the HaverTri - the Adams Harrison Triathlon which was held for the eighth time in Haverhill on Sunday Pictures: Mecha Morton

Going double the distance in the Sprint+ triathlon, first to cross the line was Benoit Bely in 2.13.26, with the leading lady Alice Heather Hayes in 2.23.20.

The Sprint duathlon (6km run, 22km cycle and another 6km run) was won by Matt Rose in 1.45.52, with the first woman over the finish line Treena Carder in 2.16.54, while the Sprint+ duathlon was won by Chris Outtersides in 2.31.32.

There was 13 aspiring young athletes who also took part in the Aquathlon (swim and run), completing a variety of distances with the event open to ages eight and above.

HaverSports has held the event since 2014 (with a Covid hiatus in 2020), and in that time has raised almost £10,000 for the town’s Scouts and Guides’ new hut fund.

Action from the HaverTri - the Adams Harrison Triathlon which was held for the eighth time in Haverhill on Sunday Pictures: Mecha Morton

HaverSports director Jack Tappin said: “I want to pass on our thanks to all our athletes who took part, and we hope they had a great race.

“It’s a difficult time for events with entries down across the board, so we’re pleased to see people continuing to support our vision of delivering premium athletics events in the region while raising thousands for local charities.

“I also want to thank our sponsors Adams Harrison Solicitors for making this event possible each year, and our beneficiary charity Haverhill Scouts and Guides for supporting the event on the day.

“I hope to see our athletes join us at the end of the month for St Eds’ Runs – the Ensors Running Festival!”

Action from the HaverTri - the Adams Harrison Triathlon which was held for the eighth time in Haverhill on Sunday Pictures: Mecha Morton

Next up for HaverSports is St Eds’ Runs – the Ensors Running Festival on Sunday, October 30, which is held at Moreton Hall’s Skyliner Sports Centre, and athletes can choose from a 10km, half marathon, marathon and family fun run, all in aid of Bury Town Pastors.

For details on entering events and sponsorship opportunities visit www.haversports.com