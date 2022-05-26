Following positive post-season conversations, Liam Aves is looking forward to leading Haverhill Rovers into 2022/23.

Aves took over as manager from Marc Abbott in late October last year with the remit of ensuring the club remained in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division.

And while there was plenty of ups and downs along the way, Aves and his players ticked that box, finishing four points above the bottom two.

Haverhill Rovers successfully fought off the threat of relegation last season. Picture: Mecha Morton

The challenge for Aves now is to build upon the job done so far, with the boss keen to be battling much higher up the table.

“We’ve sat down with the club a couple of times for talks since the season ended, just to see where we were both at,” said Aves.

“We were both keen to see what the vision was and where we are both aiming to go. We were very much aligned in how we saw the future and I’m delighted to be a part of the journey going forward.

Liam Aves took over at Haverhill Rovers in October of last year. Picture: Mecha Morton

“Now we want to build what we’ve created. From when we came in we showed mid-table form and that’s something to kick on from.

“A lot of things can impact on what happens in the future, but ultimately it is about winning football matches and we need to do more of that next season.”

In terms of recruitment, there has already been plenty of comings and goings under Aves’ watch.

However, while the summer will inevitably throw up further changes, the manager is not plotting wholesale alterations.

He said: “In an ideal world we’ll keep the squad we’ve got and then add maybe three or four.

“The players we got in last season was partly due to the fire-fighting job that needed doing, but it was also done with more than an eye on the development of those players and the club.

“It’s a young side but that is what I wanted. I knew the lads, I knew their mindset and I knew they were right for us.

“In a lot of ways the work for next season got under way last year with these players, so the wheels have been in motion for a while.

“We’ll probably be looking to add a couple of experienced players to help us progress.”

And as well as looking for some experience, Aves is also keen to give some of the club’s Under-18s from last season a chance to prove themselves at senior level.

Many of the players, who were recently crowned Thurlow Nunn Youth League Cambridge Division champions, have already been exposed to men’s football with fellow New Croft tenants Haverhill Borough.

“We’re different clubs but we’ve been keeping a close eye on how the players have developed at Borough,” added Aves.

“We know those players very well and there is a lot of talent in the squad.

“Some of them will hopefully be a part of our pre-season and have a chance to push the first-team players for a place in the squad.”