Mohammad Chowdhury is looking forward to unleashing the ability that has taken him all around the world when he links up with Haverhill Cricket Club in the summer.

The 30-year-old, who started playing the sport as a schoolboy in Bangladesh, was last week unveiled as one of five winter additions by the Manor Road-based club.

He’s had a previous stint in the Marshall Hatchick Two Counties Championship with Clacton-on-Sea three years ago, but either side of that the big-hitting batsman has clocked up the air miles.

Franchise cricket has proven particularly fruitful for Chowdhury, with spells in the likes of the USA, the Caribbean and Nepal.

And along the way he has rubbed shoulders with some of the sport’s biggest names, including Chris Gayle, Shakib Al Hasan and Kieron Pollard.

The current travel restrictions have left the all-rounder grounded for a while now, and so he is champing at the bit to get started with Haverhill.

“I played school cricket in Bangladesh and then moved on to First Class cricket out there. I had to stop playing for a while after that, but once I started again I’ve really enjoyed myself all around the world,” said the right-arm bowler, who is nicknamed Bappy.

“The franchise cricket has been great but recently it has been frustrating not being able to travel and play.

“That’s why I’m really excited to sign for Haverhill. I’ve played a lot of cricket in different countries and learned so much. I’m an attacking player, not defensive. I like to play big shots and score runs.

“What I’ve heard about the club from Liam (Botten, captain) has been positive and I am looking forward to helping them win some matches.”

Some of Chowdhury’s most memorable knocks are available to watch back on YouTube, including a 53 not out off just 17 balls in a Twenty20 match for BAS Vampire.

He is eager to replicate that form with Haverhill, and has one particular target in mind.

“Whenever I sign for a club, I want to be the highest run scorer in the league,” he added. “That is my natural remit with every competition I play in.

“Haverhill is a new club and I don’t know the league too well, but I’m confident I can achieve my goals with them.”

While having his own objectives this summer, Chowdhury is also keen to pass on his wealth of experience to the youngsters at Haverhill.

The club currently has a number of its juniors in the age group set-ups at Suffolk and Cambridgeshire, with a number of teenagers also in the running to feature for the first team each weekend.

Chowdhury said: “Liam has told me about the youngsters and it would be great to help motivate them. I want to share whatever experiences I can with them.

“You learn every day in cricket – I’m still learning. So if I can help some of the youngsters I will. I’m always happy to share my advice. I’m an approachable player, they can come to talk to me.”

