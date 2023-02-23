Marc Benterman was delighted to see Haverhill Rovers climb off the bottom of the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division table for the first time in six months at the weekend.

A 90th-minute penalty from captain Ryan Weaver sealed a 2-1 win for Rovers away at Fakenham Town on Saturday, a result which lifted them above Whitton United and into 19th place.

And while the gap to Premier Division safety, one place higher in 18th, still remains at 15 points, ending a 185-day run at the bottom and picking up their first win of 2023 means optimism is growing that Rovers can complete the great escape.

Haverhill Rovers manager Marc Benterman Picture: Mecha Morton

“I was delighted and most importantly to get off the bottom of the table,” Benterman said.

“It was something we wanted to do for a long, long time and we managed to do it at the weekend.

“I want to mention all the volunteers that give up their time, because it was just nice to see their faces knowing that we’re off the bottom of the table.

“It was a good win and an important win. We’ve had games recently where we could have got a point or three points, the games with Thetford, Wanderers, Mulbarton and Long Melford and we haven’t got the results.

“I’m delighted for the group and it just shows people that we’re not giving up.

“That’s the second goal we’ve scored past 90 minutes.

“We fight to the end and it was a well deserved victory for us.”

Captain Ryan Weaver scored the winner for Haverhill Rovers on Saturday Picture: Mecha Morton

It is now one defeat in four league games for Rovers, who had followed up draws with Long Melford and Mulbarton Wanderers with a 3-2 defeat at home to Ipswich Wanderers.

On Saturday, Ashley Jarvis struck first for Fakenham with a header on 28 minutes before Ola Bello equalised for the visitors just before the interval.

Nathan Scarborough won a penalty, which Weaver converted in the 90th minute, and Rovers saw out a nervy seven minutes of added time to take home all three points.

“We made a really positive start and we were on the front foot and dominant,” Benterman said.

“They broke away and their number nine, who is one of the best number nines I’ve seen this season, got inbetween the two centre-halves and scored a fantastic header.

“We got an equaliser which settled us down a little bit and in the second half we had chance after chance.

“I thought it was going to be one of those days, but we were awarded a penalty and Weaves does what Weaves does and despatched the penalty for us.

"At the time it was quite a controversial penalty. Their bench went quite crazy and all sorts of things were said in that particular time.

"After the game the whole Fakenham back four were quite clear and adamant that it was a penalty, and that changed the mood of their bench quite quickly. It was a well deserved three points.

"It was quite a cagey game from both teams that are down there, but we were delighted because obviously we've had no luck.

"It was nice to be on the right side of a little bit of fortune come the end of the 90 minutes.

"In the 97th minute we were all thinking when's this game going to end. They chucked everybody forward, even the goalkeeper.

"Then the whistle went and we were delighted. It was something the boys deserved. It's one defeat in four now in the league and we're moving in the right direction."

Ahead of a trip to Norwich United this Saturday (3pm), Rovers were in Endeavour Automotive Suffolk Premier Cup action on Tuesday night against visiting higher-league Lowestoft Town and lost 3-0.

Haverhill Rovers Women will be aiming for a place in the Eastern Region Women’s League Plate last eight when they host Wodson Park Ladies on Sunday (1.30pm).