Thurlow Nunn League Haverhill Rovers are surprisingly beginning the search for a new manager following Marc Benterman leaving, despite him having said he was ‘100 per cent committed’ and 'exciting for’ next season following their relegation being confirmed.

Former Debenham LC and Halstead Town boss Benterman was appointed as the permanent successor to Liam Aves on October 25, having ‘parted company’ with higher-league Basildon United the previous October, having joined the Step 4 club seven months before that.

Benterman inherited a Rovers side without a win after 14 games, with Aves having left in early August before Peter Betts took over as interim boss, that saw them left six points adrift of safety at the foot of the Premier Division table.

FOOTBALL - Haverhill Rovers v Long Melford PICTURED: Haverhill Rovers manager Marc BentermanPicture: Mecha Morton

But despite some impressive results towards the end of the campaign, he was unable to steer them to safety, ending the club’s 16-year stay in the Easter Counties League’s top (Step 5) division.

Rovers eventually finished as he found them, six points adrift of safety, though having risen to second from bottom, having picked up 30 points from his 24 games in charge to give him a 1.25 points per game average.

Despite their relegation to the First Division North being confirmed heading into the penultimate weekend, Benterman had said he was ‘100 per cent committed for next year’.

He had added: “I’m excited about what we can achieve and I think we can come back stronger.

“We need to focus on the future and make this club successful both on and off the pitch.

“If we can do that and bring home-grown talent through and be successful it could be a story. As they say, the return of the Rovers.”

But the red side of Haverhill, with the club set to play in the same division as their fellow New Croft tenants Borough in 2023/24, will now be looking to bounce back with a new face at the helm.

A club statement released last night read: “Haverhill Rovers FC have accepted the resignation of first team manager Mark (Marc) Benterman in his decision to step down from the role.

“The club committee appointed Mark in late-October with the immense task of trying to recover our hope of staying in the Thurlow Nunn Premier League. At the time, we were cemented to the bottom of the league having played 14 games and gaining just two points.

“Whilst the season ended on a positive note on the pitch, winning six of the last eight games, it wasn’t quite enough to save us from relegation. Mark’s record however was truly impressive, gaining 28 of our 30 points from his 24 games in charge.

“In recent weeks, the club has been attempting to prepare for a new season in a lower league. Our facility is currently undergoing major works including a new 3G build and main grass pitch renovations, which have made our usual pre-season schedule come under some additional pressure, but worthwhile in the long run.

“The club would like to take this opportunity to thank Mark for his incredible and relentless efforts this season, heightened by the fact he came into the club at an extremely difficult moment, and wish him well for his next challenge.

“The club shall make further announcements as to future team management in due course.”

Meanwhile, Benterman has said he will be providing a statement to SuffolkNews later today.