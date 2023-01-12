Marc Benterman is enduring his worst run as a manager but is adamant he believes Haverhill Rovers can still turn their fortunes around.

Rovers are now 12 points from safety in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division following Saturday’s 2-1 home defeat to Lakenheath.

Benterman handed debuts to new signings Luke Wilson and Paul Hayes, the latter a five-time promotion winner in the Football League, and the Premier Division’s bottom side led through Josh McFaull’s first goal for the club after 58 minutes.

Haverhill Rovers players celebrate taking the lead in Saturday’s clash with Lakenheath which ended in a 2-1 defeat Picture: Mecha Morton

But a quick-fire double from Shaun Avis handed Lakenheath the points at the JR Crane Services Hub, The New Croft, and left the Rovers boss with an unwanted new worst losing streak.

“To lose six games on the spin, it’s never happened in 12 years of my management career,” Benterman said. “That’s quite an interesting thing for me to deal with myself.

“I’ve had seven (league) games in charge. We won the first one and how we haven’t won more is beyond me.

“That’s football and that’s why we love it. The club have done everything they possibly can and everyone is frustrated.

“If we were playing badly I’d be scratching my head, but we’ve been playing so well and I can’t put my finger on it.

Haverhill Rovers captain Ryan Weaver goes down from a Lakenheath challenge Picture: Mecha Morton

“I’ve been a manager for 12 years now and won a lot but I don’t understand how a team, or a side, or a club can have such bad luck.

“You make your own luck in life and we’ve got to roll our sleeves up and go again against Walsham.

“We’ve got 17 games to go and until it’s mathematically impossible to stay up we’ll keep fighting to the end.

“These boys are fighting and they’re devastated and frustrated at the end that they haven’t got their rewards.

“They’ve got a smile on their faces because they know they’re playing well. If we keep playing well and creating chances then the law of averages says it’s got to turn at some point, surely.”

Charlie Davies makes a forward run for Haverhill Rovers Picture: Mecha Morton

Rovers welcomed in 2023 with two home games last week, but finished up on the losing side in both of them, as their search for a first victory at the New Croft this season continues.

Benterman’s side host Premier Division leaders Thetford Town in a rearranged clash from before Christmas a week on Saturday (January 21), but first turn their attention to a trip to 11th-placed Walsham-le-Willows this weekend.

Rovers visit the Morrish Stadium on Saturday (2pm) looking to make inroads into a 12-point buffer to 18th place and Premier Division safety.

And while this current losing run is a new experience for Benterman, he is confident one result can change their season.

“I’d like to think we have a settled squad now,” the Rovers boss said.

Haverhill Rovers attempt a header at goal during Saturday’s defeat to Lakenheath Picture: Mecha Morton

“We just need to be consistent and select the same squad and injuries and availability will help me with that and we can push on.

“If we can keep Luke Wilson and Paul Hayes fit and raring to go then the next win is around the corner.

“I believe this group can go on a run and collect the points we need to stay up.

“The fans need to keep the faith. The support is there and the belief is there, we just need to get three points now.

“We’re desperate for three points for the fans and for the club.

“It’s a very difficult time in my management career. I’ve never experienced anything like this, but we’ll keep working hard to get the rewards for everyone that deserves it.”

Recent signing Olla Bello (broken toe) faces a spell on the sidelines, while Reece Clarke (back) and Andrew Conroy (ill) are both doubts for this weekend’s trip to Walsham.

Last week, Rovers completed the signing of former Scunthorpe United, Barnsley and Charlton Athletic striker Paul Hayes.

The 39-year-old, who scored more than 100 goals during his professional career across England’s top four tiers, made his first foray into non-league back in 2018 when he signed for Step 4 outfit AFC Sudbury.