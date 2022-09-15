Haverhill Rovers make their long-awaited return to The New Croft this weekend boosted by the arrival of two new signings.

Since hosting Mulbarton Wanderers in the extra preliminary round of the Emirates FA Cup on August 6, Rovers have been on their travels with a seven-game road trip over the last six weeks.

The Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division current bottom side now embark on a run of three straight home games, starting against Harleston Town on Saturday (3pm) and Newmarket Town on Wednesday (7.45pm).

Former Lakenheath forward Brandon Morris (in green) has signed for Haverhill Rovers Picture: Mark Westley

And ahead of it Rovers’ interim management team have bolstered their ranks with the double signing of Thetford Town goalkeeper Frank Gammon and Lakenheath frontman Brandon Morris, with both in line to make their debuts this weekend.

“We’re looking forward to being back at home,” said Peter Betts, who along with Rhys Shulver and Perry Moody are in interim charge of The New Croft club.

“We should have been at home to Mildenhall (on August 13), but we reversed the fixture as the pitch wasn’t ready.

Former Thetford Town goalkeeper Frank Gammon has been signed with Rovers' summer signing Michael Bett currently sidelined Picture: Mecha Morton

“We’ve had some maintenance work carried out on the pitch, but the run of away games is just how the fixtures have panned out.

“Now we’ve got a run of home games coming up and it will be good to see people back at the club.

“The support we had for the FA Cup game was excellent. It was nice to see all the families come out and support us as well.

“Hopefully we can see that support again on Saturday, as the team has not had the best start to the season.

Peter Betts was interim charge of New Croft neighbours Haverhill Borough last term but has now gone back into the dugout with Rovers Picture: Mecha Morton

“It’s still early on in the season and a few results will soon push us up to mid-table and in more of a position where we want to be.”

Betts’ squad has also been strengthened with the recent return of Billy Hunt, a league title winner with the club’s under-18s last season, following a short spell at West Wratting.

Meanwhile, Alfie Carroll is back in the Rovers squad after a long-term injury, while goalkeeper Michael Bett (groin) is unavailable.

Young attacker Josh Lee has left the club to join Premier Division rivals Mildenhall Town.

Rovers were due to visit Kirkley & Pakefield last Saturday, but all of the weekend’s football fixtures were postponed as a mark of respect, following the passing of Her Majesty the Queen.

Haverhill Borough’s home clash with Whittlesey Athletic on Saturday, along with Haverhill Rovers Women’s Vitality Women’s FA Cup tie with Stanway Rovers Ladies on Sunday, were also postponed.

The first round qualifying tie between Haverhill and Stanway has been rescheduled at The New Croft for this Sunday (2pm).

Borough were back on home turf last night and ran out 3-1 winners against Needham Market Under-23s, with Ethan Murphy, Jack Turner and Raul Bisong all on target.

The win moves Darryl Tate's side up to seventh in the First Division North, ahead of a trip to Great Yarmouth Town this Saturday (3pm).