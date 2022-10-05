Peter Betts has called for his Haverhill Rovers side to put the last two results behind them as they look to bounce back at The New Croft this weekend.

Rovers have suffered back-to-back defeats on the road in the last week, with a 6-0 loss at Sheringham on Saturday followed by a 3-0 reverse against Ely City on Tuesday.

The pair of defeats leaves Betts’ side still at the foot of the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division table, but ahead of hosting Norwich United this Saturday (3pm) the interim boss is determined to get an improvement from his players.

Peter Betts’ Haverhill Rovers are set to be at home for the next three Saturdays Picture: Mark Westley

“The last couple of games we’ve had six players out,” Betts said. “Two players have been away and four players have been out with injuries.

“That’s not an excuse. We were poor against Sheringham and as a group we’re all responsible, and I take responsibility for that.

“It wasn’t good enough and we got punished and we deserved to lose the game in the manner that we did.

“Against Ely we were a lot better and it’s probably a game we could have got out with a point from.

“We switched off and got punished. We conceded three goals in the last 10 minutes. It was 0-0 up until the 80th minute and to have come away from Ely after Saturday with a draw we would have been quite happy.

“It’s not been a great week. However, we can’t be looking back at it too much.

“We’ve got a couple of home games now and we need to make sure we get right for them. We’ve got players coming back from injury and hopefully that will put a different picture on things.”

Rovers are set to welcome back Billy Hunt, Brandon Morris, Joe Morris and Finley Long this weekend, while new signing Lewis Lindsay, a midfielder from Godmanchester Rovers, could make his home debut after starting in Tuesday’s defeat at Ely.

Meanwhile, striker Kade Ivatt has left the club to join Whitton United.

Haverhill Rovers Under-18s drew 0-0 with Mildenhall Town Under-18s in the Thurlow Nunn Youth League Cambridge Division last Thursday.

Rovers travel to Royston Town Under-18s tonight (7.45pm).