Haverhill Borough manager Peter Betts has thanked the staunch support for his young side after they finally moved off the foot of the table with a long-awaited second win of the season.

Despite Haverhill Rovers also unusually playing at The New Croft at the same time on Saturday it was the then Thurlow Nunn League First Division South basement side who gained the biggest crowd.

There was 102 counted around the 3G arena for Borough’s 2-1 victory over third-bottom Harwich & Parkeston that saw them take advantage of Brimsdown’s latest defeat to go above them on goal difference with a game in hand.

Callum Stone scored both of Haverhill Borough's goals on Saturday to take them to a big three points that lifted them off the foot of the table. Picture: Mecha Morton

Haverhill Borough boss Peter Betts has been pleased to see some decent support for his predominantly young side. Picture: Mecha Morton

At the same time the headcount around the main grass pitch stadia for Rovers’ visit of top-five Premier Division side Norwich United was 79, with the 2-0 defeat sending them back into the relegation zone.

It came despite Borough, who Betts said usually contain 12 of his Haverhill Rovers Under-18s side in their 16, having not previously won since August 31, a 5-3 home success over Holland.

And the boss feels it is the reliance on young players from the area in his sides that is seeing good levels of support for their level, with his U18s’ undefeated second-placed team regularly drawing three-figure crowds above the first team’s.

“I want to thank the locals for coming out,” he said. “It’s been challenging times for football in Haverhill this season and I think where people recognise there are young Haverhill players being given an opportunity then there has been more of a following which has been quite nice.

“The boys have been well supported, especially Saturday where there was over 100 in attendance which is great.”

He added: “Funnily enough the turnout for the under-18s games have been phenomenal, they’ve been even bigger than the first team.

“I think there is a bit of a connection at the moment between the young lads and the locals.”

Borough’s much-needed win came about after teenage striker Callum Stone slotted home twice in the second half before a late visitors’ strike set up a nervy last few minutes.

“I’m fortunate enough to have worked with Callum now for five years since he joined our EJA set-up that I’ve managed from 14s through to 18s,” he said.

“He’s a great lad who has worked really hard lately on his finishing and it was nice to see him put away the two opportunities that fell to him really well.”

Despite the psychological boost of being off the bottom, Betts is not getting carried away ahead of some daunting fixtures.

“As I’ve previously said, performances have improved somewhat since the turn of the year,” he said.

“We had made a few additional changes on Saturday, we played well and we’re really pleased to get the three points at home.

“There is still a long way to go yet. I think the big thing for us is whether we can keep the consistency to the back end of the season.”

He added: “The Sudbury (reserves) game now becomes really important on Tuesday (7.45pm) as we obviously haven’t got a game Saturday.

“We had a really close game against Sudbury at their place and I would expect much the same when we play them.

“But I think we need to get something out of that because after that we’ve got Ipswich Wanderers followed by Buckhurst Hill, so that’s obviously the top two.”

* Haverhill Rovers U18s are at Ely City tonight (7.45pm) in the Thurlow Nunn Youth League Cambridge division. They trail leaders Histon by two points with three games in hand.