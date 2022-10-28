Peter Betts believes recruitment is set to be key for new manager Marc Benterman in his bid to keep Haverhill Rovers in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division.

Rovers announced the appointment of the ex-Debenham LC and Halstead Town boss on Tuesday, bringing to an end Betts’ stint as the interim manager.

Betts, along with Rhys Shulver and Perry White, were placed in temporary charge at the JR Crane Services Hub, The New Croft, following former boss Liam Aves’ departure at the end of August.

Peter Betts (right) was interim manager at Haverhill Rovers Picture: Mark Westley

And while Rovers were able to get off the mark with draws against Harleston Town and Whitton United, a string of defeats has left them six points adrift at the bottom of the Premier Division.

“It’s been a bit overdue,” said Betts on the new managerial appointment.

“Obviously when we came in we attempted to settle things down and we’ve been in and around it for the last six weeks.

“The club have gone through a process to get the ideal candidate and someone they believe is the right person.

“Ultimately, that new person has been brought in now to keep this football club at Step 5, simple as that.

“Football at Step 6 can’t be considered an option.

“Recruitment is key if Haverhill Rovers are to stay up now.

“With the current group and the injuries it’s got it’s not where it needs to be.

“For the new manager he will see that everything is here to succeed with the facilities, the committee, the support, the youth set-up.

“Everything he could wish for is here and it’s down to him to succeed in the role.”

On Saturday, Rovers were beaten 6-0 at home by Walsham-le-Willows, in what proved to be Betts’ final game as interim manager.

The visiting Willows scored three times in each half and handed Betts’ men a sixth consecutive defeat in the Premier Division.

“It’s been difficult managing during this period,” Betts said. “We’ve had injuries and players departing and results have been nowhere near good enough.

“Rhys and Perry have been fantastic and they’ve given unbelievable commitment to the football club.

“The support for the team has been great. I want to say thank you to the supporters.

“I’ve said it before but their support is so important. They’ve got behind the team even when results haven’t been what we wanted.”

Elsewhere, Haverhill Borough slipped to two defeats in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North in the last week.

Callum Stone was on target in Borough’s 2-1 reverse at Swaffham Town on Saturday, while Tuesday’s 4-2 home defeat to Cornard United included a Jude Iron free kick and a goal off the bench from Luke Gannaway.

Borough visit Downham Town this Saturday (3pm).

Haverhill Rovers Women resume their Eastern Region Women’s League Division One North campaign with a trip to AFC Dunstable Ladies this Sunday (2pm).

Last weekend’s League Cup first-round tie with league rivals Yaxley Ladies was postponed.