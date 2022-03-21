Sawston & Babraham have made an eye catching overseas addition ahead of their defence of the Read Brothers Ltd East Anglian Premier League title getting under way next month.

The Rams, who finished top by more than 50 points last term, have recruited Australian spin bowler Peter Hatzoglou.

The 23-year-old will arrive at the Spicers Sport Ground having made a major impact in recent editions of the Big Bash League – a Twenty20 tournament in his homeland.

Champions Sawston & Babraham have signed a Big Bash League bowler for the 2022 season. Picture: Chris Worrall

On his debut for the Melbourne Renegades back in 2020, Hatzoglou snared the wickets of Australia internationals Cameron Bancroft and Mitch Marsh (both LBW), before following it up with figures of 2-40 against the Sydney Sixers.

That form subsequently captured the attention of the Perth Scorchers, who in 2021 signed Hatzoglou up on a two-year deal.

Upon securing the right-armer's services, Renegades head coach Adam Voges said: “Peter quickly became a crowd favourite in the Big Bash last year and I’m sure the Scorchers Members and fans will love watching him.

“He gives us the flexibility to bowl spin at different times throughout the innings and will combine with Ash Agar to make a strong spin duo.

“Peter is a long term option for us which means sadly we say goodbye to Fawad (Ahmed) who’s been a huge asset to our team over the past two seasons."

And in his first campaign for the franchise Hatzoglou claimed 15 wickets at an average of 25.27, leaving him 16th in the competition's wicket-taking list as the Scorchers clinched the top prize.

Hatzoglou also recently revealed that he had reached out to the late Shane Warne for advice, and he found the legendary Australian, whose death earlier this month rocked the cricketing world, to be generous with his time.

“My relationship with Shane began in the off season in July 2021, where I was training in Melbourne,” he told the Sunbury & Macedon Ranges newspaper.

“I reached out to him on Instagram – I sent him a message just asking for some advice on a few little things – I hardly expected him to get back to me, but he did.

“I think a lot of people in the past week have spoken about how generous he was with his time and how he was humble and all that, even after achieving the stuff he did achieve. That’s been my experience with him.”

Hatzoglou and his Sawston team-mates will begin the 2022 EAPL campaign at Swardeston on April 16.