SuffolkNews and the Haverhill Echo can exclusively reveal Haverhill Borough's long search for a permanent successor to Guy Habbin has finally come to an end.

Histon's former head of youth football Mark Pleasants has been chosen to take up the reins at the lowly Thurlow Nunn League First Division South club with current boss Peter Betts – who took up the baton at the start of the campaign – having only taken up the role as an interim solution.

Pleasants, who announced his resignation from his position at Bridge Road at the beginning of February with the club having given a glowing endorsement of his work, will not take over until late April as he concludes the season with Histon Under-18s.

Mark Plesants has agreed to take over as Haverhill Borough manager at the conclusion of the current campaign having previously been at Histon and Cambridge City Picture: Haverhill Borough FC

Betts has been juggling the job this season with also managing Haverhill Rovers Under-18s, who share a good number of players, as well as Rovers' futsal teams and his day job as the Culina Hub, The New Croft's facilities and football development manager.

He revealed he has been actively involved with Borough's committee in finding someone to succeed him but that it ended up being a patient process to recruit the right person, saying Pleasants 'ticked all the boxes'.

He said: "I was always a short-term fix with the change of league and re-structuring (Borough being switched from the North to South division for 2021/22).

Peter Betts has managed Haverhill Borough since Guy Habbin departed shortly before the 2021/22 campaign kicked off Picture: Mecha Morton

"When we were had the late restructuring at the time (May 2021) the club was on the verge of going under at that point, not off the pitch but on it. Guy Habbin had planned the whole pre-season, had his squad sorted but then logistically moving leagues with players was just impossible and then it didn't logistically work for him so he moved on.

"We were in a bit of a pickle so I agreed to pick it up and finish off pre-season and recruit new players.

"It then opened up a lot of opportunities for younger players in the local area as well which was good. But it has been a patient, patient approach because ultimately the long-term aim was always to bring in the right person to take over."

A lack of interest in the job was not why Betts has ended up going through the season himself.

He continued: "There have been a handful of people that had shown an interest in the job during the course of the season that weren't suitable for the role, for one reason or another. But now we have obviously found somebody who is suitable for the role.

"I will see the season out, so I will finish the last five games and then he'll take over from the end of April moving forward."

And he is delighted with the man they have agreed to come in.

"He will finish off with their (Histon's) Under-18s and he has a lot of attributes.

"When he announced he was leaving Histon he was somebody who flagged up on our radar straight away.

"He has a proven track record of working with younger players which is the direction the club is going in.

"Obviously he is all about opportunities and good people and the right people, nine times out of 10 are in clubs.

"When he became available, once the conversations had been had, you could see the visions that Haverhill Borough have got as a football club and the visions he has got for himself and the players matches.

"Sometimes it is a thankless task at Borough and it is important that person is not about his ego and boosting his CV because that is not what that job entails and he ticks all the boxes for us.

"And as I said, whilst it has been a huge strain on me this year with the job that I do combined with running two football teams, I was only ever going to step aside once the right person was available. Now we've got them I'm looking forward to coming out and him coming in."

Betts' Borough side have been fighting to avoid finishing in the sole potential relegation spot all season. But an upturn in recent form, having gone unbeaten in their last five matches, following Saturday's 1-1 draw at Hackney Wick, has seen them open up a seven-point gap on Brimsdown, who they only recently climbed above, while also holding a game in hand over them.