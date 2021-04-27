Haverhill Borough boss Guy Habbin admitted his side did not deserve to reach the quarter-finals of this season’s CNet Training Suffolk Senior Cup, writes Nick Garnham.

Borough were second best in Saturday’s third-round tie to hosts Trimley Red Devils, who play a step below them on the non-league pyramid.

The Macron Suffolk & Ipswich League (SIL) Senior Division side took the lead after just two minutes and added a second five minutes before the interval, with Borough unable to find a way back into the tie thereafter.

Ryan Chidlow (red shirt, partially hidden) scores Trimley Red Devils’ second goal Picture: Paul Voller

Indeed, the margin of defeat could have been even greater if it were not for a couple of superb second-half saves by Borough goalkeeper James Young.

After defeating SIL Senior Division sides Coplestonians, who were last season’s losing finalists, and Claydon in the opening two rounds, Borough had hopes of reaching the latter stages of the competition.

But after seeing his side go out at Stennetts Playing Field, Habbin said: “They were the better side. If you play here regularly you know how to play on that pitch.

Ben Punter, the Trimley Red Devils’ goalkeeper, claims a cross under pressure from Borough striker Finley Fletcher Picture: Paul Voller

“We came here with several players missing through injury and through other circumstances, but we put out a side to try to win the game as we had done in the last two rounds, but we just didn’t do enough to go through.

“Conceding an early goal didn’t help, but we were not worthy of winning and good luck to them in the next round.”

Trimley Red Devils’ manager Craig Chidlow said: “I think we dominated the game. We created so many good chances and their goalkeeper pulled off two or three excellent saves.

“Our problem in the past has been putting the ball in the back of the net. We were dominating teams but were unable to score.

Haverhill Borough keeper James Young catches the ball under pressure from Trimley Red Devils’ striker Alex Breadman Picture: Paul Voller

“The early goal today settled us down and we continued to dominate and create good chances, but it didn’t look as though a second goal would come.

“When we did score it came as a result of a great through ball by Ricardo Phillips and Ryan Chidlow finished it really well.

“Haverhill Borough tried to hit a lot of long balls over the top of us, but our centre backs dealt with them well.”

Read more: Quarter-finals and semi-finals draws made for county cups

It is only three years ago that Trimley lost 3-2 to AFC Kesgrave in the Suffolk Junior Cup Final at Portman Road.

Chidlow continued: “It is exciting for the club to reach the quarter-finals of the Suffolk Senior Cup for the first time.

“Everyone was excited before the game as we had never reached this far, but we were confident as we have a good squad of players.

“We try to play football the way it should be played and we do create a lot of chances – the difference between last season and this season is that we have tightened up at the back and we are now taking our chances.”

Alex Breadman toe-poked home the opener before Borough had chance to settle into their stride when he was given too much time and space to score following a right-wing cross by Matt West.

Trimley’s dominance was rewarded five minutes before the break, Ryan Chidlow side-footing home past the exposed Young from Ricardo Phillips’ defence-splitting pass.

Their Thurlow Nunn Division One North visitors offered more of a goal threat after the break. Substitute Kieran Scanlon’s volley forced Ben Punter in the Trimley goal into his one real save of the match and Morgan Cogman-Wright then headed wide of the far from Ryan Swallow’s left-wing corner.

However, they were thankful to Young for not conceding again when tipping Ryan Chidlow’s volley over after Breadman’s header came back off the crossbar and then keeping out Breadman’s close-range header.

Trimley Red Devils: Ben Punter, Matt West, Ross Driver, James Harbut, Jake Hollis, Sam Garwood, Ryan Chidlow (sub Charlie Driver, 82 mins), Tommy Smith (sub John Boorman, 68 mins), Alex Breadman, Ricardo Phillips, Sam Osborne (sub Alex Chidlow, 88 mins).

Haverhill Borough: James Young, Aron Carter, Ryan Dewey, Morgan Cogman-Wright, Victor Garcia (sub Benito Castislione, 79 mins), Tom Hardwick (sub Ryan Kent, 70 mins), Coby Game (sub Kieran Scanlon, 53 mins), Michael King, Finley Fletcher, Ryan Swallow, George Frodsham.

Referee: Alex Shipp.

Read more: All the latest Suffolk sport

Read more: All the latest news from Haverhill