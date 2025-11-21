Manager Harry Zachariou has challenged the players that turn out for Haverhill Borough this weekend to give him a selection headache.

Borough were almost down to the bare bones away at Holland FC last Saturday, with injuries, suspension and unavailability meaning that Zachariou only had one substitute at his disposal.

And it proved to be a tough afternoon as Zachariou’s side were dismantled 6-0 by the current leaders of the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North.

Haverhill Borough boss Harry Zachariou has a lack of available options this weekend Picture: Mark Bullimore

In terms of numbers, it will be a similar story tomorrow when Borough play host to FC Parson Drove (3pm), but with the situation set to ease after that, Zachariou wants to be presented with some dilemmas.

“For the boys that think they should be playing every week, they have to go out there and show me,” he said.

“We’ll hopefully have some of the players back after this, so the ones that play this weekend, I don’t want them to make it easy for me to put the others straight back in.

“They’ve got a chance and it’s down to them to take it.

“It was always going to be a tough game at Holland. They’re the leaders and they win lots of games, but our boys didn’t take the chance last weekend. But they tend to react well to setbacks and hopefully they will again on Saturday.”

Zachariou also believes that this weekend’s visit of Parson Drove will mark the start of an important 10-game period for Borough.

They currently find themselves in 14th, but with a batch of fixtures against sides in and around them, it is an opportunity to make some progress up the table.

The boss added: “If you look at that run of games, you feel like we’ve got a chance in all of them.

“There’s a chance for

back-to-back wins, to get some draws on the board and then take it from there. After this run of games that will give us a clearer indication of where we’re at. It’s a crucial part of our season.”