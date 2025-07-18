Harvey Norman will skipper Haverhill Borough during the upcoming 2025/26 season.

The defender, who recently turned 22, has joined Borough this summer after spending the previous couple of campaigns with fellow Thurlow Nunn League First Division North side Diss Town.

But despite being a new arrival, boss Harry Zachariou had no hesitation in handing Norman the armband.

Harvey Norman will captain Haverhill Borough after joining the club from Diss Town. Picture: Mark Bullimore

“He’ll be my captain,” confirmed the Borough manager. “He might have only just had his 22nd birthday but Harvey is a leader.

“The first thing I noticed when he started training with us was his leadership skills and how vocal he was.

“That leadership side of things really came across when we met to discuss him joining us.

“He gets on well with the boys, he wants to play football the right way and he’s keen to improve as well.

“It was an easy decision to make him captain.”

Zachariou has also bolstered his options at the other end of the pitch with the signing of Reuben Chinnery.

The young forward has experience of a higher level having previously turned out for the likes of Hadleigh United and Long Melford.

Zachariou added: “Reuben is a proper number nine.

“He’s got good feet, he’s dynamic and he’s keen to move up the ladder.

“I was really keen to add a player that was going to score us goals and Reuben has the ability to do that.”

Borough will be back in friendly action tonight away at Newmarket Town Reserves (7.45pm) before heading to West Wratting on Wednesday (6.45pm).

The new season will then start on July 26 with the visit of last term’s beaten play-off semi-finalists Framlingham Town.

Zachariou would like to have added ‘one or two’ more fresh faces before the Castlemen come to town, but he is also prepared to be patient.

“The squad is looking good but I’d like to get one or two more players over the line,” he said.

“We probably need a couple of more mature lads that have that little bit of experience.

“At the same time we’re in no rush because we want to make sure that whoever comes in is right for us as a group.

“At this stage of pre-season some clubs are still operating with about 20 players and 20 doesn’t go into 11 or even 16, so there will be players that become available.

“Maybe we’ll need to get pre-season out of the way, but I’m in talks with a couple of boys that are currently training with other clubs. We’ll see what happens – we’re prepared to wait.”

Borough were narrowly beaten 1-0 during last weekend’s friendly against Premier Division outfit Ely City.