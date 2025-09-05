There is a genuine sense of excitement every time that Haverhill Borough take to the pitch at the moment.

While Borough’s two most recent outings have ended in disappointing early exits from cup competitions, overall it has been a bright start to the new season.

Harry Zachariou’s young side have collected eight points from their opening six Thurlow Nunn League First Division North fixtures – a haul that features a 6-2 thumping of Long Melford and a 2-1 triumph away at a Gorleston Reserves outfit that contained players with higher-league experience.

Haverhill Borough boss Harry Zachariou. Picture: Mark Westley

Boss Zachariou said: “I’m really happy and it’s been a really positive start to the season.

“I’m looking forward to every game and at the moment and I’m expecting us to win every time we play.

“It’s very different from last season when every other game we were going into it feeling a little bit fearful and just hoping for the best.

“But now – home or away – we believe we should be winning games and that’s a breath of fresh air.

“It could have been even better as well. We’ve dropped some late points by conceding an equaliser in one game and missing a penalty at 0-0 in another.

“Those points add up and with those we would have been top half, but overall we’re impressed with how the boys have started.”

Zachariou believes that a big reason behind the positive start is the competition that now exists within the squad.

A lack of options meant that at times last season the team would almost pick itself, but this time around there are selection headaches for the manager.

He added: “We’ve got players on the bench that were playing every week last season and others that have come into the group as well.

“The players now know that if they’re not doing their jobs there will be repercussions because we’ve got some really good options waiting to come on. Last year lads would just come in and a grab shirt and get ready because they knew they’d be starting, but now they’re not sure who is going to start.

“Derek (Richardson, assistant) and I are having to have debates over who starts and that’s a positive thing. I’m having to leave some lads out of the squad completely, which I’ve never had to do.

“It’s a good level of competition and it’s bringing the best out of the players.”

And Zachariou is still keen to make further additions to his squad, although they have to be the right type of player.

He added: “We’re still looking and there’s been a couple that we haven’t been quite able to get over the line.

“I’ve got some of the best 17 and 18-year-olds in the area, but we do still need that little bit of experience – someone that can read the game.

“At the same time, we don’t want just anyone with experience. We play a fast, dynamic type of football and whoever comes in has to fit into that.

“We could have easily added some experience by now but it has to be the right person and right player to fit the group.”

Borough have back-to-back away games at Diss Town tomorrow (3pm) and AFC Sudbury Reserves on Tuesday (7.45pm).