Two contested goals may have quickly taken the points in Tuesday’s home basement battle with Cornard United away from them, but Haverhill Borough boss Guy Habbin accepted they got exactly what they deserved – nothing.

Charlie Gilbert’s 57th-minute opener came amid handball appeals as the corner was flicked in and was followed within three minutes by a penalty that saw Ezra Drann double Cornard’s lead.

There was no way back for Borough with Aaron Collier firing in a rebounded shot four minutes from time for a third. And salt was rubbed into the wounds when Michael King saw his stoppage-time penalty saved.

Haverhill Borough players call in vain for the first goal to be given as a handballPicture: Mark Westley

It meant Borough go into the coronavirus lockdown on the back of four straight Thurlow Nunn League First Division North defeats, leaving them just a point off the bottom and three points adrift of now third-from-bottom Debenham LC.

“I thought they had plenty of the play first half but we just didn’t look like the same team that played Saturday (2-1 home win against Coplestonians in the Suffolk Senior Cup),” said Habbin.

“We couldn’t retain the ball up front and when you can’t do that you are going to be constantly under pressure, and that’s the way it worked in the end.

Charlie Gilbert opens the scoring for Cornard on a miserable lockdown sign off for Haverhill BoroughPicture: Mark Westley

“With the first goal we couldn’t see it from where we were but there is a strong call for handball.

“But you have to react to that. You have to set your stall out, re-group and go back at it and we probably didn’t do that and that is the most disappointing thing.

“After the second goal went in we just looked ragged and leggy and I didn’t think we did anything to deserve a point from the game and that is disappointing.”

Both sides went into the match, on the grass pitch at The Culina Hub New Croft, desperate for some league points with only one win each across their nine matches leaving the pair in the bottom three.

Cornard’s Dave Dowding and Borough’s Max Drane both slide in for the ballPicture: Mark Westley

Borough were still without captain Ryan Swallow (groin) and striker Josh Lowe (broken ankle).

Craig Pruden fired over from the edge of the area early on but it was then Cornard, without a win in six matches in all competitions, who got on top.

Haverhill Borough keeper James Young punches clearPicture: Mark Westley

Jack Graham put wide of the post after being put clear by a defence-splitting pass while Gilbert fired wide when found unmarked.

Ezra Drann forced a near-post save from James Young while Harrison Banner’s long-range effort was straight at him.

It was Borough who finished the goalless first half stronger though, with Victor Garcia flicking a corner over the crossbar while Sam Newton’s low free kick forced a diving save from James Mordecai.

Cornard started the second half brightly and took the lead in controversial circumstances in the 57th minute.

A corner whizzed across the box before Gilbert flicked it on the turn into the right-hand corner. Borough players protested for a handball but after consulting his assistant it was given.

There was another appeal turned down within two minutes when Morgan Cogman-Wright knocked into the back of Ezra Drann jumping for the ball. It was the number seven himself who dispatched the spot kick.

There was a brief rally from Borough but they looked more likely to concede again and after they got away with Gilbert’s thunderous effort off the underside of the crossbar not being given the third arrived in the 83rd minute. Collier was unmarked to turn in the rebound after Ezra Drann’s angled effort drew a good save from Young.

Borough’s miserable night was complete when King’s 92nd-minute penalty, for Pruden being barged by Oliver Judge, was turned round Mordecai’s right-hand post.

Borough: Young, Ince, Ledwith, Garcia, C Wright, Hardwick (Fletcher 65’), Frodsham (Kent 76’), Drane, Pruden, King (c), Harris. Unused subs: Dewey, Carter, Game.Attendance: 104

Echo Man of the Match: James Young. Goalkeeper one of the only home players to be worthy of praise.

* Habbin was pleased with the resilient display in the Suffolk Senior Cup against Coplestonians on Saturday which had seen Garcia give them a 1-0 half-time lead at a corner before the recently-returned Matty Harris scored a 75th-minute winner following an equaliser. Borough will go to Claydon in the second round with the winner set to travel to Trimley Red Devils, with both on unspecified dates.