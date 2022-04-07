After ensuring they will avoid the ignominy of finishing bottom of their division, Peter Betts admits to feeling ‘relaxed’ about his Haverhill Borough side’s relegation prospects – despite still being rooted in the potential drop zone.

A revamp of the FA’s promotion and relegation for the non-league pyramid was announced in the summer whereby it was said three teams in each Step 6 division would be ‘liable to relegation’.

The latter would be dependent on teams in the level below – including the Kershaw Premier and Essex Senior League’s Premier Division – having applied and being able to meet the criteria to replace them. It also depends on the divisions themselves being at full capacity.

Ollie Santry (left) brought Borough back to 2-1 at Newbury Forest late on in Tuesday’s game but they ended losing 3-1 to 10 men. Picture: Mecha Morton

Borough’s Thurlow Nunn League First Division South has 20 teams presently, while the North Division has just 16 – the capacity from the FA is for 20 in each.

With all the applications to go up to Step 6 being handled by the FA nationally as part of 51 places across 17 divisions, no confirmation is set to come for any team finishing in the bottom three until some time in May. Borough’s last fixture – with three now to play – comes on April 18 (Easter Monday).

Betts, who we reported last week will hand over the managerial reins to Mark Pleasants once the campaign is completed, said of the situation: “It’s been really flaky from the FA and the league.

“Our aim, ever since November, has been to make sure we do not finish bottom because the leagues are short in terms of numbers at the moment anyway.

“There is clearly some clubs within the leagues that have got ground grading issues, which obviously we haven’t.

“And it wasn’t so long ago we were four points adrift of Brimsdown and now we have gone above them and they can’t catch us.”

He added: “If you look at the teams that want to go up at the minute I think in the Cambridgeshire League Eaton Socon have applied. But Wisbech St Mary are already sitting rock bottom of the North and because of our run of form lately even our points per game has improved dramatically in the last two months.

“I am really relaxed about it. We are just focused on keep winning games and getting points where we can do.”

Borough’s 1-0 victory at Park View on Saturday, courtesy of a late Jemel Fox goal, made it six games without defeat (four wins) to go 11 points ahead of Brimsdown ahead of the Essex side’s last three games.

But Borough were not able to leapfrog Tuesday’s hosts Newbury Forest into third from bottom, losing 3-1. It ensures they are seven points from confirmed safety with a game in hand on fourth-bottom Cornard United.

They host seventh-placed Wormley Rovers on Saturday (3pm).

Betts said: “I think the biggest thing, such is our improvement over the last couple of months, is we are a little bit frustrated that we should be four points better off than we are now. We conceded so late at Hackney Wick and Barkingside at home (both 1-1 draws in March).

Meanwhile, the majority of their squad travel to Mildenhall Town tonight for Haverhill Rovers Under-18s’ crunch Thurlow Nunn Youth League Cambridge division

fixture.

Also managed by Betts, the side are three points behind leaders Royston with a game in hand, with tonight being one of their two final fixtures.

As for Haverhill Rovers’ senior team, they are three points and two places above the automatic relegation zone in the Premier Division with four games to go, following Saturday’s goalless draw at home to new second-bottom occupiers Brantham Athletic.

Liam Aves takes his side to second-placed Wroxham on Saturday, a side they drew 1-1 with in October’s reverse fixture.