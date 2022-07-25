Mark Pleasants has resigned as Haverhill Borough manager without having taken charge of a competitive fixture.

It was back in March that Pleasants was confirmed as Borough boss, although he did not arrive at The New Croft until the end of the 2021/22 season, with Peter Betts remaining in interim charge following the departure of Guy Habbin the previous summer.

Last month Pleasants told Suffolk News of his plans for the club, but after overseeing a handful of pre-season friendlies and training sessions he has moved on due to 'personal reasons'. And Pleasants has since been appointed the assistant manager of Kershaw Premier Division side Cambridge University Press.

Personal reasons have forced Mark Pleasants to step down as Haverhill Borough boss. Picture: Haverhill Borough FC

A statement on the Borough website read: "Haverhill Borough have today reluctantly accepted the resignation of manager Mark Pleasants due to personal reasons.

"Mark has only been at the club a short time but has shown great enthusiasm and effort trying to improve the team both on and off the pitch but unfortunately can no longer carry on as manager which is a huge disappointment with the season fast approaching.

"The football club would like to place on record its gratitude to Mark where the relationship remains a positive one and we all wish him well in the future.

"The football club will be working in the coming days to recruit a new manager suitable to take the club forward at Step 6 and will make a further announcement in due course, over the short term if anyone is interested in the position can they please express there interest via email to loisbalfour@thenewcroft.co.uk."

Borough are due to get their 2022/23 Thurlow Nunn League First Division North campaign under way on Tuesday, August 9 at AFC Sudbury Reserves.