Haverhill Borough manager Darryl Tate sees his side’s CNet Training Suffolk Senior Cup quarter-final tie with Halesworth Town this weekend as a ‘50-50’ chance.

Borough make the trip to Macron Suffolk & Ipswich League (SIL) Senior Division outfit Halesworth on Saturday (2pm) with a spot in the semi-finals of the county cup competition on the line.

Tate’s men have already knocked out two lower-league sides in Brantham Athletic Reserves and Leiston St Margarets to reach the last eight, but come up against opposition this weekend who have lost just twice in 21 competitive games this season.

Haverhill Borough make the trip to lower-league Halesworth Town in the CNet Training Suffolk Senior Cup on Saturday Picture: Mecha Morton

“I’d imagine it’s probably the biggest game the club’s had for a couple of years,” the Borough boss said. “To get through to a big semi-final and that level for us is something we wouldn’t have thought possible given the start of the season we had.

“We’re playing a team, albeit they’ve only lost once in the league this season, but they’re from a lower level.

“I think it’s very much a 50-50. Hopefully the surface is OK and we can impose our game on them.

“I don’t know a lot about them but I’m sure they’re fancying it as well seeing our result at the weekend.”

The last two Saturdays have brought a stark contrast in results for Borough in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North.

After thumping Leiston Reserves 8-1 at home a fortnight ago, Tate’s men shipped seven goals in a 7-0 defeat away at promotion-chasing Framlingham Town on Saturday.

“It was two very different games,” Tate said. “Against Leiston we were pretty much on our game from the word go against a team with a similar average age.

“We didn’t have the physical disadvantage that we normally have and it was probably one of our best performances of the season.

“It was the total opposite on Saturday where we succumbed to some bad decisions.

“There were so many things that you shouldn’t let bother you that got into the lads and it was just a disaster against a very good opponent.

“We ended up with a lad (Ollie Santry) sent off, but again we learnt a lot at the weekend.

“They learnt a valuable lesson. A few of them are taking this level for granted, in terms of how to prepare for games. They’re young and just 18 and it’s easy to do that, but when they’re good they are more than capable of pushing teams at Step 6.

“There will be a different team turn up this weekend that’s for sure, in terms of how we approach it and how we apply ourselves.”

Borough are set to hand a debut to former Haverhill Rovers defender and skipper Alfie Carroll.

Following Saturday’s cup tie, Borough (14th) resume their league campaign at home to AFC Sudbury Reserves on Tuesday (7.45pm).