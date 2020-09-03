Guy Habbin admits his new-look Haverhill Borough face a ‘baptism of fire’ this month, during which he will get to learn a lot about his squad’s character.

The former Cambridge City Development boss was hoping for a quiet summer having assembled a group he thought could really kick on after their 2019/20 campaign was halted in March.

But he has had to rebuild after losing top goalscorer Tom Thulborn and captain Ryan Phillips (both Lakenheath), as well as Alex Lyratzopoulos (Shelford), Rhys Shulver (Haverhill Rovers) and Lewis Lindsey (West Wratting).

Haverhill Borough manager Guy Habbin. Picture: Richard Marsham

He was still trying to tie up some deals this week ahead of Saturday’s opening Thurlow Nunn League First Division North opener at home to Downham Town (3pm).

One of those was their former promotion-winning forward and ex-Haverhill Rovers player Craig Pruden, who played and scored in their 1-1 pre-season friendly draw at Witchford 96 on Tuesday.

But confirmed additions are 20-year-old former Saffron Walden left-back Ronnie Ledwith (Enfield), holding midfielder or right-back Coby Game (Saffron Walden Res) and teenage wide player Josh Lewis (Ely City Res).

Craig Pruden. Picture: Mecha Morton

Having been in a fourth-from-bottom 17th when the league was abandoned due to the coronavirus pandemic, Habbin is hoping they can spring a few surprises this term. They will have to negotiate a testing start though, with their first three opponents having occupied the top three positions when 2019/20 was halted.

“It has been a really challenging time as we did not want to be this busy still over the (bank holiday) weekend,” he said.

“We have got Downham in our first game, Mulbarton in our second game and then Lakenheath and the FA Vase away at West Essex, who are a Step 5 side.

“September will be a bit of a baptism of fire but we have to play everyone and that is how it is. But I do think if the people we are speaking to get tied up we will be competitive.”

Dan Gleeson. Picture: Mecha Morton

One key bit of business has been keeping hold of former professional Dan Gleeson, who joined them last summer, with the 35-year-old defender having taken on a player-coach role. His value to the side could be seen with the pre-season friendly he missed at Ely City seeing them go down to a 6-0 defeat.

“His experience on the pitch is as important as off the pitch,” said Habbin, whose sole target with the changes will be to demonstrate some progress has been made.

With Phillips having departed Ryan Swallow will captain the side this term with Michael King appointed vice captain.

“It was an easy decision,” said Habbin.

Centre-back Victor Garcia is among the retained players but will miss the start of the campaign as he is set to have to isolate from a foreign holiday.

