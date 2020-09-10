Haverhill Borough manager Guy Habbin is confident in Josh Lowe he has secured the ideal replacement for Tom Thulborn.

Habbin has been on the look out for a new frontman ever since Thulborn opted to join fellow Thurlow Nunn League First Division North side Lakenheath last month.

And in former Cambridge City Reserves forward Lowe, the Borough boss has recruited someone he knows well.

Haverhill Borough manager Guy Habbin. Picture: Richard Marsham

“When we knew Tom was likely to leave, Josh was our number one target to replace him,” said Habbin.

“They are very similar and both of them played for me when I was in charge of Cambridge City Under-18s.

“Josh is strong, he holds the ball up well and he scores goals. As an 18-year-old with Cambridge City Reserves, he scored around 25 goals in a side that finished second or third bottom.

“When I speak to other managers, they are looking for strikers. Ben (Cowling, Lakenheath manager) knows how important goalscorers are and that is why he went for Tom.

“They have to be priority signings and we are delighted to have got Josh on board.”