While there was never a sense of any panic starting to set in, Peter Betts was nevertheless delighted to see his Haverhill Borough side collect their first three points of the season on Tuesday night.

It had been a difficult summer for the club, who after being moved laterally by the FA into the Thurlow Nunn League First Division South, saw boss Guy Habbin and a number of players head for the exit door.

The subsequent search for a new manager hit a dead end, and so with the campaign start date drawing ever closer, Haverhill Community Sports Association’s facilities and football development chief Betts stepped up to the plate.

Peter Betts' Haverhill Borough secured their first win of the season at the weekend. Picture: Mecha Morton

Five defeats and a draw duly followed to leave Borough propping up the other 19 teams in the division, but at the seventh time of asking they got off the mark.

Betts’ side ran out 5-3 winners under The New Croft lights against Holland FC, with the goals coming courtesy of Branham Ince (2), Ryan Kent (2) and Ronnie Ledwith.

“There was never any panic. Everyone knows how tough pre-season was and it was always going to take a while to settle down,” said Betts, who saw his side lose 1-0 at home to Benfleet on Saturday.

Branham Ince was on target twice during the midweek victory. Picture: Mecha Morton

“The outcomes of games have not been what we wanted, but aside from a 15-minute spell at Frenford (5-1 defeat), performances have been very good and we’ve been a bit unfortunate. This is a young squad that are learning and adapting all of the time.

“From the outside looking in you could wonder what the morale in the dressing room has been like, but the lads have been excellent and I cannot fault them at all.

“It’s felt like the win has been coming and thankfully they’ve been rewarded for their performance and effort.”

And while Betts is pleased for his players, he is also happy to have rewarded the club as a whole for all of their hard work in recent weeks.

He added: “The people behind the scenes have been working so hard. It’s been a real collective effort between the committee, the volunteers and the parents of the players.

“Because there are a lot of local players in the team, people from the town have been supporting us and that has been fantastic.

“We’ll not be getting over excited because of one win, but hopefully we can build on this, both in terms of results and the lads’ development as players.”

Borough are at home again on Saturday when they take on Brimsdown (3pm) before travelling to Wivenhoe Town on Tuesday (7.45pm).

