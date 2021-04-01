Haverhill Borough are back – and they have the carrot of a potential cup final at Portman Road dangling in front of them.

Like all clubs at Step 3 and below, Borough have been in hibernation since December due to Covid-19 restrictions.

As was the case last term, their league campaign has since been curtailed early, with Borough having not even played half of their Thurlow Nunn League First Division North fixtures in 2020/21.

Haverhill Borough manager Guy Habbin. Picture: Richard Marsham

However, despite the fact that matches will have to be played behind closed doors and changing rooms are out of bounds, Suffolk FA is intending to see their cup competitions played out to a conclusion.

As such, Borough remain in the Senior Cup and have a third round trip to lower-league Trimley Red Devils on Saturday, April 24.

And the county’s governing body has also not ruled out the possibility of its finals being held in front of fans at the home of Ipswich Town, although that will be subject to the restrictions at the time.

Guy Habbin’s Borough are three wins away from reaching that point. And while this return is primarily about ‘enjoyment’, the prospect of running out at a local Football League ground remains exciting.

“We’d always planned to return to football in April, even after the league was scrapped,” said Habbin.

“The lads were keen to get together, do some training and then we would have probably shut down again in May and returned in June for pre-season.

“But now we have a game which gives us something to work towards.

“I’m not massively keen on the changing room situation and not being able to have the social side of the game – we are big on that – but the lads are keen.

“We’ve played well in the cups so far, it kept our season going at times.

“Overall we want the lads to enjoy it. Enjoy seeing each other again, enjoy the training and enjoy the match. If we win it, that’s a bonus and we’ll see where it takes us.

“Playing at Portman Road is something all players want to do, and it might give us that extra boost.”

While plans are still being formulated, Habbin is hoping to line up a couple of friendlies to go alongside training sessions before the clash at Trimley.

The village side had won half of their 10 Macron Suffolk & Ipswich League Senior Division games before football ground to a halt, and Habbin is anticipating a tough encounter.

“We recorded two good wins against decent SIL sides earlier in the competition,” he added.

“We’ll have another tough game on the 24th and all we can do is prepare the best we can.

“It’s a tough competition with the likes of Ipswich Wanderers, Lakenheath and Henley, but you never know what will happen.”

Morgan Cogman-Wright will miss the tie because of suspension, but his absence aside, Habbin is anticipating having a full squad to select from.

