Returning striker Callum Stone says Haverhill Borough have made big improvements since his previous spell at the club.

The 18-year-old frontman rejoined the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North outfit last week and started in the 2-1 defeat at home to Holland on Saturday.

Stone was joint top goalscorer for Borough with six goals last term and played 28 times during the 2021/22 campaign, which saw them finish second from bottom in the First Division South table.

Callum Stone made his return to Haverhill Borough in Saturday’s defeat to Holland Picture: Mecha Morton

And although it was a losing return in his first game back with the club at the weekend, the teenager admits he was impressed by Borough’s new-look squad, assembled by manager Darryl Tate.

“In pre-season I played a few friendlies with a few other teams locally,” Stone said.

“I had some good chats with Darryl and some of the players in the Borough team and we spoke about what they’re trying to achieve this season.

“I played for a few other teams in pre-season but didn’t sign with anyone and decided to come back.

“It was nice to be back out with the boys and playing at Borough again on Saturday.

“Since I was here last season the squad has really improved.

“Since Darryl has come in I can see the team has got massively stronger and there’s real quality in the team.

“I know the boys appreciate what Darryl’s done since he’s been here. He’s brought some depth and quality into the team.

“There’s depth in the squad which is pushing everyone to play better and improve.

“I want to score more goals and help the team out and hopefully we can go on to better things this season.

“I think we can push on this season and next season.”

After beating Needham Market Under-23s and Great Yarmouth Town to rise up to fifth in the First Division North table, Borough welcomed Holland to The New Croft on Saturday.

Tate’s men made the perfect start when Spencer Sykes broke the deadlock after just two minutes, before Louis Olymbios equalised with a header from a free kick on 27 minutes.

Ollie Dunlop was shown a straight red card for Holland moments before half-time, but Jack Newman put the visitors 2-1 in front on 77 minutes to bring an end to Borough’s winning streak.

Borough continue their run of home games at The New Croft when they entertain Diss Town in the First Division North on Saturday (3pm).