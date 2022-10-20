Haverhill Borough boss Darryl Tate is planning to bolster his squad with new additions after losing two players to Haverhill Rovers.

Ahead of last Saturday’s 3-1 defeat at Norwich CBS, the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North club saw centre-back Andrew Conroy and midfielder Raul Bisong both depart for higher-league Rovers.

Tate now prepares his Borough side for a trip to Swaffham Town on Saturday (3pm), followed by a home clash with Cornard United on Tuesday (7.45pm), and hopes to have strengthened his squad in time for the double-header.

Raul Bisong (right) has left Haverhill Borough to join Haverhill Rovers Picture: Mecha Morton

“We’ve lost a couple of players who have taken the step up to play at Haverhill Rovers,” the Borough manager said. “It’s great for them and says they are ready to play at Step 5.

“As a coach you can never be disappointed when you lose players that are going up the leagues.

“It’s kind of a back-handed compliment as you’re losing players, but it shows that the players are definitely doing something right, and as a coach you must be doing something right as well.

“We’ll be looking to bring in a couple of players before the weekend. One of them was part of the Haverhill Rovers Under-18s team last year (Tom Pinyoun) and another one has been away travelling.”

Having produced what Tate described as their ‘best performance of the season’ in beating Huntingdon Town 5-1 last time out, Borough made the trip to Norwich at the weekend for their first away game in a month.

First-half goals from Jaden Snelling and Charlie Clarke handed CBS a 2-0 lead, before Shaun Wones grabbed a third after the break and Callum Stone pulled one back for the visitors.

Meanwhile, Borough have been drawn away to lower-league Leiston St Margarets in the second round of the CNet Training Suffolk Senior Cup.

Leiston, who currently sit seventh in the Macron Suffolk & Ipswich League Premier Division, beat Borough’s First Division North rivals Debenham LC 3-0 in the first round.

The tie will be played on Saturday, November 12 (1.30pm).