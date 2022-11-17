Darryl Tate believes Haverhill Borough are starting to gel after picking up back-to-back wins on the road in the last week.

Borough progressed to the quarter-finals of the CNet Training Suffolk Senior Cup with a 3-0 victory away at lower-league Leiston St Margarets on Saturday.

It was a first clean sheet of the season for Tate’s men, who then doubled that tally with a 1-0 triumph at AFC Sudbury Reserves, in their return to Thurlow Nunn League First Division North action on Tuesday night.

Haverhill Borough players wore poppies on their shirts on Saturday to mark this year’s Remembrance commemorations

And Borough boss Tate has hailed the commitment of his young squad, who have now matched the number of league wins the club recorded in the whole of last season.

“It helps when you can play the same team and I think the back five picks itself now,” he said.

“The starting 11 picks itself and it’s taken us 15 (league) games to get that with people coming and going, with players going to university and going to higher-league teams.

“We’ve now got that stability and what a lot of people forget is we never had any pre-season.

“We’ve been learning and working on the job. When we had no pre-season we had players come in quickly and it’s hard to have it all gel, but now it’s starting to gel.

“The good thing is when we ask for availability in the group there’s 20 people saying yes within 10 minutes, and that sort of tells you the environment we’re creating here.

“People are loving it and they want to play. I know from speaking to other managers it’s been the opposite and they’re struggling to get players in for midweek games.”

On Saturday, Borough made the trip to Macron Suffolk & Ipswich League Premier Division side Leiston St Margarets, and went ahead through Harvey Halgarth after 34 minutes.

Second-half goals from Tom Pinyoun and Curtis Harvey completed the victory in the second-round tie for Tate’s side, who will find out their quarter-final opponents this evening.

The draw for the quarter-finals will be broadcast on BBC Radio Suffolk during the Non-League Hour between 8pm and 9pm tonight.

Pinyoun was on target again on Tuesday as Borough edged past Sudbury 1-0 at the MEL Group Stadium.

The win lifted them up to 12th in the First Division North table ahead of hosting second-from-bottom Debenham LC on Saturday (3pm).

“It was two really positive performances,” Tate said. “We’re taking massive steps forward.

“Some of the football we played against Sudbury in the first half was the best we’ve played this season.

“The cup game could have been a slippery one when you’re going away to grounds against lower league opposition, but we handled the occasion well and came away worthy winners.”