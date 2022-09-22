Haverhill Borough manager Darryl Tate insists his players must keep their feet on the ground after climbing into the top five at the weekend.

After a tumultuous pre-season which saw former boss Mark Pleasants step down and the club forced to accept a fine to postpone their opening fixture of the season due to a lack of players, Borough have started the campaign with four wins from their first six Thurlow Nunn League First Division North games.

Two of those four victories came last week, as Tate’s men followed up a 3-1 win at home to Needham Market Under-23s on Wednesday with a win on the road at Great Yarmouth Town on Saturday by the same scoreline.

Haverhill Borough have celebrated back-to-back wins that has seen them rise to fifth in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North Picture: Edward Newall

And while that pair of wins has seen Borough rise into fifth spot in the table, boss Tate has stressed the importance of not getting carried away with their upturn in form.

“I’m really pleased, especially given the difficult start we had,” Tate said. “I took over a week before the season started and it was a bit of a mess.

“We didn’t have enough players for the first game and the club could have folded.

“Everybody has worked really hard and I want to say thank you to everyone for the support.

“We must keep our feet on the ground. We don’t want to get too carried away with the run we’re having. We need to keep working hard.

“I’m still looking to bring in a couple of players and we don’t have an assistant manager.

“But we’re a young side and I look at the age of our squad, they’re all under 20 bar a couple of them.

“They’re at an age where they just want to play football.

“We haven’t got a budget at Haverhill Borough so it’s a big challenge but one we’ll enjoy.”

Last Wednesday, goals from Ethan Murphy, Jack Turner and Raul Bisong steered Borough to their first home win of the season against Needham Market.

A first-half brace from Murphy, followed by a goal late on from substitute Ryan Kent then wrapped up a 3-1 win at Great Yarmouth at the weekend.

Borough have been boosted by the arrivals of Jack Lambert and Curtis Harvey, both on loan from Premier Division club Hadleigh United, who made their debuts last week.

Meanwhile, Kieran Scanlan, Turner and Tom Gee have all gone to university, with Tate hoping to have the trio back available later on in the season.

Ahead of his Borough side hosting Holland this Saturday (3pm), Tate said: “It will be a difficult game on Saturday.

“Holland are a very decent team. It’s probably the toughest game we’ve had for a while.”