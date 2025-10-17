Harry Zachariou is confident that the latest addition to his Haverhill Borough squad will prove himself to have been worth the wait.

Earlier this week, Borough confirmed that they had secured the services of Kade Ivatt from Isthmian League North Division outfit Brantham Athletic.

The striker had trained with Zachariou’s squad during the summer, but he instead opted to try his luck at Step 4.

Haverhill Borough have signed Kade Ivatt. Picture: Mark Westley

However, after making six appearances for Brantham, Ivatt has now finalised a switch to The New Croft.

And with experience from stints with the likes of Hadleigh United and neighbouring Haverhill Rovers under his belt, Ivatt is exactly the type of profile of player that Zachariou has been so eager to add to his youthful side.

“He trained with us in the summer and liked us, but he wanted to play at a higher level and that’s totally fine,” said the Borough boss.

“We’ve been looking for an experienced striker to score us goals and that’s what Kade enjoys doing the most.

“We create a lot of opportunities, but sometimes you need someone that doesn’t mind scoring from a yard or two out or they do everything just to get a toe on the ball to score.

“We play some really nice football but ultimately it’s putting the ball in the back of the net that gets you points.

“I think Kade will get us over the line in some games we’re perhaps we haven’t done that at times this season.

“He’s in his mid-20s, he’s the perfect age and he’s keen to do well for us – it’s a big signing.”

Ivatt will link up with a Borough side that ended a sequence of three narrow defeats in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North with a

3-3 draw at FC Peterborough last weekend.

Kieran Scanlan put the visitors 1-0 up, only for the hosts to fire in a trio of goals. However, Zachariou’s side rallied and they secured themselves a share of the spoils thanks to goals from substitute Isaac Hines and Reuben Chinnery.

“We’ve had a little bit of a bad patch where we’d lost games I expected us to get points from and that was down to a combination of the odd mistake and not taking our chances,” added Zachariou.

“But then we’ve gone and got ourselves a point from a game where not many people would have expected much.

“Peterborough are one of the best sides in the league but we’ve worked hard and we’ve been rewarded.

“We showed a lot of resilience against a strong and powerful team – we dealt with their threats well and caused them problems.”

Eleventh-placed Borough will travel to Trafford Park to face Wroxham Reserves (5th) tomorrow (3pm).