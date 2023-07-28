While Rhys Shulver is not ready to make any bold predictions about his Haverhill Borough side in his first season in senior management, he appears quietly confident they can prove to be more competitive than recent seasons.

The blue half of The New Croft only retained their Step 6 status for 2023/24 by way of a relegation reprieve after Darryl Tate’s side ended third from bottom last term. That was one place higher than the previous campaign and equal to what happened in the last completed season before that due to the impact of Covid-19.

Shulver’s confidence in what they can possibly achieve only grew at the end of last week when he was able to reveal they had pulled off a transfer coup by signing Rovers’ announced 23/24 captain Ryan Weaver.

Haverhill Borough manager Rhys Shulver. Picture: Mecha Morton

The striker who scored 14 goals in 39 appearances during their relegation campaign followed fellow experienced player Ollie Emsden in leaving the Reds this summer looking to rediscover his love for the game.

And Shulver hopes he can strengthen what was already looking a promising ‘balanced’ squad of experience and youth with Jemel Fox now in a player-coach role.

“We’ll be focused on a game-by-game approach and hope to have a positive start this season,” said Shulver, whose side open up their Thurlow Nunn League First Division North campaign at home to Swaffham Town on Saturday (3pm) before travelling to Cornard United on Tuesday (7.45pm).

Ryan Weaver has switched the red of Haverhill Rovers for the blue of Haverhill Borough after being announced as the former's captain for 2023/24 Picture: HBFC

“The league is full of well established clubs and some very good players who will present different challenges to us.

“However, the atmosphere and togetherness around the group is positive and the signing of Weaver has added to this.

“We feel we have built a squad that can compete in this league.”

He added: “We hope bringing in a player like Ryan will add goals to the group, however, we do not feel the need to put extra pressure on him.

Haverhill Borough celebrate a goal against Ely City in their pre-season friendly at The New Croft last weekend Picture: Mecha Morton

FOOTBALL - Haverhill Borough v Ely CityPICTURED: Louie Bampton scoresPicture: Mecha Morton

“Ryan is a natural leader and someone who can help the players in our group. Ryan will only add positivity to the squad and we aim to get Ryan back enjoying his football to the levels we know he can achieve.”

Haverhill Borough has signed Darryl Reid to be their number one following a trial period Picture: Mecha Morton

Weaver, 31, will be embarking on a third spell at Borough, having left Rovers to rejoin them six years ago in July, 2017.

Meanwhile, following his trial period, goalkeeper Darryl Reid will start the season in the number one jersey.