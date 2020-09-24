The FA Cup dream may be over for another year, but player-manager Marc Abbott has taken pride from what has been a spirited run by his Haverhill Rovers side.

After racking up victories against Norwich United and Wisbech Town, Tuesday night’s clash with higher-league Maldon & Tiptree proved to be the end of the road for Abbott’s men.

The Jammers, who looked to be on course for promotion to Step 3 until all football was halted last term, scored three unanswered goals at The New Croft to seal their place in the next round.

Haverhill Rovers reflect on Tuesday night's defeat. Picture: Mark Westley

Nevertheless, Abbott has been pleased with how his team acquitted themselves in the competition.

“In the first half we had some really good spells and were in a lot of control. They didn’t really hurt us and our game plan was really good,” he said. “They started to stretch us at the end of the first half and it made it difficult for us.

“It was a real scruffy goal that took them into the break 1-0 ahead, which we were slightly disappointed with.

“We didn’t change too much (at half-time). We said to the boys to stay in control of the game and ultimately stay in it.

“We’ve been really successful in terms of being hard to beat, we wanted to stay in the tie for as long as possible. But of course to concede the second goal was a disappointment.

“In the second half they were miles ahead of us and the better team. They had real quality, they brought on quality and their style of play was really effective. You can see why they’ll be a top end side.

“But credit to the players, I can’t fault them. They’ve been outstanding in this FA Cup run and again they’ve generated the club some much-needed money.

“The heavy Saturday/Tuesday load has affected players, not just at this club but every club. Again, credit to the boys, they’ve worked extremely hard and have been playing through injuries so I can’t fault them one bit.”

Attention now switches to Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division matters with Saturday’s trip to Whitton United (3pm) followed by the visit of Stanway Rovers on Tuesday (7.45pm).

Those games come after the weekend’s memorable 4-3 win over Woodbridge Town, with Rovers having been three goals down well into the second half.

“Whitton will be a tough game. However, we’re a very good side and I think if we can pick up a little bit of momentum away from home, change how we set up and prove resolute defensively, we’ll be hard to beat,” added Abbott.

“There’s still a lot of patience. There’s a long, long way to go and we’ll take each game as it comes.”