They may have been hit by a third 4-0 defeat on the trot, but Haverhill Rovers player-manager Marc Abbott did draw some positives from Saturday’s game at Walsham-le-Willows.

With injury and unavailability issues depriving Abbott of six to seven first-team players, he brought a selection of under-18s players into the squad for the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division match.

Although Kieran Twinn’s 35th minute close-range strike and his three subsequent second-half goals made it look another bad day at the office, one of those youngsters was singled out for praise.

Match action from Haverhill Rovers' defeat to Walsham-le-Willows. Picture: Mark Westley

Abbott said: “It was another game where we struggled defensively but again, credit to some of the players, especially our young right-back, Kieran Scanlan, who made his debut and did really well.

“You look at it as another defeat and it’s not brilliant. But there was positives to come out of it in terms of learning a bit more about the younger players and the players we already have in the building, which may not be as they have not taken their opportunity, to be honest.”

The Willows’ home success came off the back of last Wednesday’s highly-pleasing 5-2 home win against Newmarket Town.

Gallery1

And they certainly managed to keep that momentum going on Saturday with Rovers unable to keep Twinn’s predatory instincts in check as they marched into the top four with another comfortable success.

Their third successive 4-0 defeat, the previous two coming at home to Stanway Rovers and away to Whitton United, sees Rovers drop a place to 17th with just four points from their opening seven matches.

There was also a first senior outing for 17-year-old Billy Hunt on Saturday, coming into the fray as a second-half substitute.

* Nicole Beasley scored the only goal of the game at The New Croft as Haverhill Rovers Ladies beat Cambridge City Ladies & Girls Ladies Development 1-0 on Sunday. It saw Joe White’s team pick up their first points of the Eastern Region Division One North season at the second attempt.

Sunday sees them host Division One South side Millwall Lionesses in the League Cup (1.30pm).