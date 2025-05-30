Despite last weekend’s result going against his side, captain Ben Wilkins is pleased with how Haverhill have started the new season.

From their six outings so far in Division Two of the Marshall Hatchick Two Counties Championship, the Manor Road outfit have racked up four victories – the same number they recorded throughout the whole of 2024.

“It’s been a really good start,” said Wilkins, who saw his side slip to third place following Saturday’s seven-wicket defeat at Sudbury II.

Captain Ben Wilkins is happy with how Haverhill have started their 2025 campaign Picture: Mecha Morton

“We said at the start of the season that we wanted to be up in the top half and so far we’ve managed to do that.

“To have already won the same amount of games as last season is really pleasing and I think a lot of that has come down to the experience that we signed over the winter.

“We’ve got a bit more game knowledge now. Previously we may have made the wrong decision at tight moments in games, but now we’re coming out on top.

Match action from Haverhill’s defeat to Sudbury II. Picture: Mecha Morton

“The loss on Saturday was disappointing – they were much better than us on the day. It shows the league is stronger this year but if we can get the same team out most weeks, I don’t see why we won’t be in and around the top four or five.”

One of Haverhill’s strongest suits so far this term has been their bowling.

Dan Wallage and Callum Lewis have both taken 10 wickets apiece, while Dan Poole has snared eight in only two appearances.

“The main difference in our team this year is that we’ve been able to take 10 wickets most weeks and that gives us five bonus points,” added Wilkins.

Match action from Haverhill’s weekend defeat at Sudbury II. Picture: Mecha Morton

“We’ve bowled out some teams quite cheaply and stopped them getting any momentum.

“And when we do that, we don’t need as many people to bat because the target is smaller and we’re knocking off the runs earlier.

“Last year we were set some totals that were just too big to reach.”

Having missed the last couple of games with an Achilles injury, Wilkins is hopeful that Poole will return for the visit of Kelvedon and Feering tomorrow (1pm).