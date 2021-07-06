Relegation-threatened Haverhill will have a new captain leading them onto the field from this weekend after Liam Botten relinquished the role.

The surprise news was released to members following Saturday’s six-wicket home defeat to Worlington which had seen the side bowled out for 159 before the target was reached in 36 overs.

It left Haverhill in the bottom two drop zone of the Marshall Hatchick Two Counties Championship Division One, with their 8.1 points average just 0.1 better off than basement side Wivenhoe Town. There is 10 of the 22 matches left to play.

Liam Botten has taken the decision to relinquish his captaincy role at Haverhill Picture: Mecha Morton

The captaincy commitments were said to have become too much for Botten, who has a newborn baby in his life as well as some migraine health issues that saw him miss several games. But he will still play when available, chairman Rob Dovaston has confirmed, and will still be club captain, helping to fund-raise and prepare for their 'Cricket Week' from July 25.

Ben Wilkins, who already captains the Twenty20 side at Manor Road, has stepped up for the on-field captaincy ahead of a crucial game at third-from-bottom Braintree on Saturday (12pm), whose points average is 1.2 higher.

Chairman Rob Dovaston told SuffolkNews: “Liam offered it (captaincy resignation) to me yesterday and it came as a bit of a shock but he is unable to commit to all the games so obviously I accepted it.

Ben Wilkins, who has stepped up to fufil the captain's role at Haverhill for the remainder of the 2021 season, celebrates a wicket at Hadleigh last month Picture: Mecha Morton

"Ben Wilkins, the vice captain, has stepped in for the rest of the season which is great.”

He added via a message to members: "I'd like to put on record thanks to Liam for all his hard work through the past 18 months both on field and with fund-raising."

Dovaston also confirmed a Covid-19 isolation period required of the Abberton squad means Haverhill II will not play this coming weekend.

