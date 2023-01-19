Luke Wilson believes a change in mentality in the dressing room is needed for Haverhill Rovers to avoid relegation this season.

The 33-year-old defender arrived at the JR Crane Services Hub, The New Croft earlier this month and has started in the last two games.

After his debut in the 2-1 home reverse to Lakenheath, Wilson was also in the Rovers’ defence for Saturday’s 4-1 defeat away at Walsham-le-Willows, a pair of losses which has kept his new side still 12 points adrift of safety.

Haverhill Rovers defender Luke Wilson made his debut for the club in the recent 2-1 defeat to Lakenheath Picture: Mecha Morton

The recent signing, who won the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division with Coggeshall Town in 2017/18, is now battling for points at the other end of the table, with bottom side Rovers set to host leaders Thetford Town this Saturday (3pm).

“I came in and I was hoping to make probably a bit more of a better impact really,” Wilson said.

“When Marc (Benterman) discussed about me coming in the club was in a bit of a bad place and transitional as well.

“The boys are great and we’re just a bit unfortunate.

“When you’re down the bottom, and I’m quite fortunate I’ve not been in that position many times, but when I have been with teams it tends to be that luck is never on your side and you get punished for every single mistake you make.

“When you’re at the top and you’re competing for play-offs and winning leagues there’s always times where you make mistakes but you’re bailed out by a great save or a referee’s decision or something from the other side being poor.

“We’ve got some really good players in there and the boys kind of know where they’re at.

“They’re fighting for it but one mistake leads to a goal and another mistake leads to a goal and before you know it you’re looking down the barrel of a three or four-nil like we did at the weekend.

“After the first 10 or 15 minutes on Saturday we’ve just come off the boil and we’ve been beaten all over the park.

“Something that I would say is really important about competing at any level, be it Step 3 or Step 7, is you’re working hard and trying to be positive and making sure you win your personal battles. Across the park on Saturday it was nowhere near it.

“From my understanding of the club’s ambitions, when you look around the club and the facilities and what’s on offer for our reward at the end of the season to stay up and where we could get to next season, there needs to be a shock.

“There needs to be a change in the dressing room in mentality.”

Ryan Swallow grabbed a late consolation for Rovers at the Morrish Stadium on Saturday, but goals from Scott Chaplin (two), Kyran Cooper and Ryan Twinn had seen Walsham race into a 4-0 lead.

Thetford come to town this weekend with an 11-point lead at the top of the Premier Division. The club were one of the 12 founder members of the Thurlow Nunn League back in 1935, but now look well placed for a potential move up into Step 4 for the first time in their history.