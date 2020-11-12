Haverhill Rovers player-manager Marc Abbott would be happy for his side to get back to action as soon as restrictions allow.

As it stands, all non-elite leagues are suspended under the terms of the second Covid-19 lockdown, which is due to end on Wednesday, December 2.

Assuming that is the case, the suggestion is that non-league football could potentially get back under way three days later, on December 5.

Haverhill Rovers manager Marc Abbott. Picture: Mark Bullimore

The Thurlow Nunn League has told its clubs they could use that day for training purposes or a friendly match to help their players get back up to speed, but Abbott has no issue with an immediate return to competitive fixtures.

“We’d probably favour going straight back into meaningful games,” he said.

“We’re making sure the lads keep themselves active during the break with stuff online and in our WhatsApp groups.

“It’s going to be a strain on the players, but one week is not going to make much of a difference.

“We’ll have to manage the situation. In a way, it will be like an injured player returning to action.”

It has also been confirmed that the Thurlow Nunn League has pushed the end date for the 2020/21 campaign back three weeks until May 15.

Abbott added: “It’s a wise decision and it gives teams a chance to finish their seasons.

“In recent years we’ve tended to lose games because of the weather around February time, and with this break as well, we’re going to need every opportunity.”

Meanwhile, fellow New Croft tenants Haverhill Borough were not scheduled to have a fixture on December 5.

Manager Guy Habbin said: “We didn’t have a game on that date although we felt we might ending up playing our Suffolk Senior Cup game then.

“For now, we’ve just set the players some challenges to make sure they maintain their fitness levels – that’s all we can do.

“The sooner football restarts the better chance we have of finishing the season.”