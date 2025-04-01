Ben Cowling has hailed the consistency of his Haverhill Rovers side after they wrapped up the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North title on Saturday.

The runaway leaders rubber-stamped their return to Step 5 football thanks a 1-0 home win over Gorleston Reserves in front of a crowd of more than 400 people at The New Croft.

And having tasted defeat just twice this term, the weekend’s triumph capped a dominant campaign.

Manager Ben Cowling celebrates his side’s success Picture: Mark Westley

First-team coach Tom Walker and midfielder James Seymour. Picture: Mark Westley

Skipper Shaun Avis and team-mates James Seymour. Picture: Mark Westley

Cowling said: “It was a brilliant day and one of my favourite ever days in football.

“We played well in the game and the moments we had on the pitch after the final whistle celebrating with friends and family, that was special.

“The boys deserved it because they’ve been so consistent all season long.

Adden Tokley is mobbed by team-mates after scoring the title-clinching goal. Picture: Mark Westley

Haverhill Rovers’ Ryan Taylor with his family. Picture: Mark Westley

The players celebrated with their families on the pitch after the game. Picture: Mark Westley

“When we came in last season it was just about surviving and we knew in the summer that the ambition was for much more than that.

“A lot of the players we signed took a leap of faith to drop down to the level, but it’s proved to be worth it.

“We went into every game believing that we’d get something from it and ultimately that’s made the difference.

“The group has a strong mentality and that was a big thing we wanted when we’ve looked at recruitment.”

James Seymour and goalkeeper Alex Archer celebrate. Picture: Mark Westley

The champions have lost just twice this season. Picture: Mark Westley

Haverhill Rovers celebrate winning the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North title. Picture: Mark Westley

On a personal level, the success carries extra significance for Cowling.

He spent a decade in a Rovers shirt during his playing days, while this is his second spell as manager.

“I played for the club for 10 years, I’ve managed it before and I’d say overall I’ve been around it for 15 years in different positions,” added Cowling.

“It’s a big club and one that should never have been at Step 6 in the first place, but it found itself there and rightly so.

“A lot of hard work has gone on behind the scenes from a lot of people and it’s been great to play a role in helping to galvanise the club and restore it to where it should be.”

The champions, who are due to pick up the trophy on April 21 when they play host to Diss Town, still have three fixtures left to play this term – starting on Saturday when they travel to face fourth-placed Framlingham Town (3pm).

That is followed on April 19 with a trip to Holland FC before the curtain comes down on a memorable season with the visit of Diss on Easter Monday.