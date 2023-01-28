Joe White says consistency will be the key to success during his second spell in charge at Haverhill Rovers Women.

The former boss returned last week after more than a year away from the game, with his last role being at the helm of Rovers up until October 2021.

After last weekend’s trip to Wootton Blue Cross Lionesses was postponed due to a frozen pitch, White’s first game back as head coach is set to be at home to AFC Dunstable Women this Sunday (2pm).

Joe White is back for a second spell in charge of Haverhill Rovers Women Picture: Mark Westley

White returns with Rovers sat in fourth place in the Eastern Region Women’s League Division One North table, and with 13 games to go still plenty left to play for.

“They’re definitely in a really good position to challenge,” the Rovers boss said. “We’ve still got to play Biggleswade a couple of times as well and they’re sitting top, so we’re in and amongst the mix.

“It’s a very tight league all the way round. There’s not a lot of points separating second right the way down to second or third from bottom I think.

“It’s just about being consistent and making sure the building blocks have been put in place long term.

“It’s always been the case of making sure we’ve got youth players coming through, which was a big part of my first time at the club.

“We need to make sure we’re promoting youth and doing things the right way.

“It’s making sure the culture’s right at the club and as soon as that’s right then there’s a few players that we’re looking to bring back through.

“If we can get those guys through the door I think we’re going to be really competitive in the league we’re in.

“Hopefully we can push on. Promotion should always be the target. It’s about being competitive and putting your best foot forward every week.”

While White is looking to bolster his squad with new arrivals ahead of the weekend, off the pitch Rovers have announced Nathan Bartlett as their new assistant head coach.

“Nathan’s played at a good level and is currently working through the coaching system as well,” he said. “He will give us really good added depth as well to the backroom staff.

“I think that’s really important for the club to be able to support the players and he’ll be an integral part of this season as well.

“Nathan’s played at a good level and understands the game. He’s currently working at Long Melford’s under-18s and is the coach there.

“He’s just starting his coaching career in the adult side, so it’s good to be able to provide an opportunity for him to be able to learn and be involved in that.

“He’s a Haverhill boy as well and it’s quite nice for him I think to be able to come in to his hometown club and work at that level. I’m excited to see where that leads.”