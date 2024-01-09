Ben Cowling reunites with Casey Underwood as ex-Lakenheath midfielder joins Haverhill Rovers from Mildenhall Town
Haverhill Rovers boss Ben Cowling stated he is ‘really pleased’ to get his ‘long-time pursuit’ of Casey Underwood over the line, after the midfielder signed for the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North outfit from Premier Division leaders Mildenhall Town last week.
Underwood, who is primarily a midfielder but can also play at centre-back and left-back, was part of Cowling’s promotion-winning Lakenheath side that also lifted the Suffolk Senior Cup in 2021.
After a successful season with Mildenhall last year, in which he made 35 appearances as they finished sixth, Underwood picked up knee injury that meant he missed pre-season and has since fallen out of favour at the Riverside Stadium.
“I’ve been speaking to Phil Weavers and Casey about the possibility (of a move) since late September and early October,” said Cowling.
It’s come to the point that Casey knows he needs to get some games and needs to get some minutes.
“It was a long-time pursuit so we’re really pleased to get that over the line. I think we are now very strong in our midfield areas and defensively as well.
“Casey adds tenacity, a physicality, energy, someone that will pop up with a few goals as well and just a desire not to be beaten.
“All of those attributes are what we want from our midfield.
“He’s had offers from other clubs to stay at step 5, but he’s come somewhere with a management he knows and players that he knows.”
Underwood arrives after Rovers completed the signing of left-back Adden Tokley from Newmarket Town.
Cowling said it is pleasing to have a natural left-back at the club as Rovers have been without one all season.
“Technically, Adden is very good. He’s got quite a lot of experience for a young lad at this level and he’s been a breath of fresh air,” said Cowling.