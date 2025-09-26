Manager Ben Cowling believes that his Haverhill Rovers side are about to enter a ‘critical period’ in their season.

It has been a largely positive return so far to the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division for Rovers, who were promoted at the end of last term as runaway champions of the First Division North.

With four wins from seven league outings, they sit seventh in the standings with only a one-point deficit to the play-off positions.

Ben Cowling believes that his side are entering a ‘critical period’. Picture: Mark Westley

And with FA Vase and Suffolk Premier Cup ties also scheduled for next month, Cowling has challenged his players to make their mark.

“We’re entering a critical period,” he said. “It’s that time of the year that while it’s still early, you can position yourselves in the league and set yourself up for what’s to come.

“The next month or so could well end up defining the type of season that we’re going to have.

Haverhill Rovers celebrate one of their three goals during last weekend’s FA Vase victory Picture: Mark Westley

“We’re unbeaten in three games now but the players know that they need to go and string more positive results together.”

One thing that will be in Rovers’ favour over the coming weeks is home advantage – starting tomorrow with the visit of Heacham (3pm).

Six of Haverhill’s next eight games will be played at The New Croft – a venue where they were unbeaten during their promotion-winning campaign.

However, Rovers have already tasted defeat on three occasions in front of their own supporters this season.

Tom Williams celebrates after scoring for Haverhill Rovers in the FA Vase. Picture: Mark Westley

Cowling added: “It’s a big thing to have a run of home games, but we’re also disappointed to have lost there three times already.

“Obviously one of those was against a side flying high at Step 4 in the FA Cup and against Ely on the first day of the season I think we were a bit undercooked.

“The challenge now is to see if we can go the remainder of the season unbeaten at home. It’s our pitch, it’s our facility and we know how to play there so we need to make the most of that.”

Last weekend’s 3-2 win over Arlesey Town in the FA Vase and Tuesday’s 1-1 draw at Ipswich Wanderers were particularly pleasing for Cowling given the lack of options for selection.

Haverhill Rovers forward Tom Thurlborn. Picture: Mark Westley

He was able to name just three players as substitutes for the visit of Arlesey, while Luke Lindsay cut a lonely figure on the bench against Wanderers.

“We struggled at the start to deal with Arlesey’s movement in attack but once we got to grips with it I thought we played really well and deserved to win,” said Cowling.

“And then at midday on Tuesday, we only had 11 players for the Wanderers game. Luke had been ill, but he came along to be on the bench and play for half an hour.

“We were so short but I thought we did terrifically well in the circumstances. The first half was fairly even and then we scored a few seconds into the second half (through Alfie Pinyoun), but we didn’t hold on to the lead for long enough.

Prince Mutswunguma in action against Arlesey Town. Picture: Mark Westley

“After that we’ve had to weather a storm. We got tired and we couldn’t make the changes with fresh legs like Ipswich did, but we defended brilliantly and Alex Archer was fantastic in goal.”

Right-back Charlie Hitch is set to return for this weekend’s visit of Heacham, while Cowling is also hopeful that James Seymour will be available. A late check will be made on the fitness of Prince Mutswungama, but Tom Thulborn will be absent.