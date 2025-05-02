Adam Dellar is relishing his return to Haverhill Cricket Club.

After spending 15 years with his boyhood team, Dellar headed for pastures new at the end of the 2020 season to link up with Thurlow Nunn East Anglian Premier League outfit Sudbury.

He subsequently went on to sign for Halstead in Division One of the Marshall Hatchick Two Counties Championship, but ahead of the start of the 2025 campaign, Dellar went back to where it had all started.

Adam Dellar has rejoined Haverhill after stints with Sudbury and Halstead Picture: Megan Davis

“I enjoyed playing for Sudbury and Halstead, both great clubs with lots of top players,” said Dellar, who is a former first-team captain at Manor Road.

“But it suits where I am in my life to return to Haverhill. I’ve been impressed with how family centred the club is and with a young daughter, she is able to come down and watch matches.

“I’m playing with my friends again. I grew up with a lot of the lads in the team and there’s something special about being in the same team again as we get older.

“The club has done some really awesome things since I was away. Joe Woodley is a really proactive chairman and there are lots of volunteers who give up a lot of their time to make the club what it is. I’ve really enjoyed being back so far.”

And if the first team’s start to the new season is anything to go by, it could be a successful few months.

After a winter of recruitment that saw a number of familiar faces – including Dellar – return to the club, Ben Wilkins’ side have opened up with back-to-back Division Two victories.

“The league we’re in is very competitive because there are a few second teams in there,” added the 34-year-old.

“But what I think we have in our favour is a squad with players that can flourish at home and away.

“I’ve always felt that Haverhill is a good wicket for spin bowlers because it’s slightly slower, whereas away from home might suit the seamers and batters that want some pace on the ball.

“We’ve got players that can do both, which should hold us in good stead.

“There was some great additions made in the winter with effectively five Division One players coming in.

“Who knows where we’ll end up but as long as there is improvement on last year then I think everyone will be happy.”

And while it has been a positive start collectively, Dellar has also caught the eye with the bat.

He scored 31 runs in the season-opening victory over Felixstowe Corinthians before following that up with a top score of 49 not out during last weekend’s eight-wicket triumph at Dunmow.

“I’ve been happy so far. I got those two scores in the league and also a 91 not out in a friendly just before the season started,” said Dellar, who expects to play around 10 games this season due to work commitments.

“When you’re captain of a team you can overthink everything, including your own game, but now I’ve just gone back to the fundamentals of batting.

“I’m enjoying my cricket and it’s like anything in life – if you’re happy then the performances will come.

“I learned a lot while I was away. At Halstead I played with Max Chu, who is the best player I’ve ever played with. He’ll make a big breakthrough soon, I’m sure of that.

“And there’s players like Josh Wells, who is the best league cricketer in East Anglia as far as I’m concerned. You can only learn from those type of players, but ultimately it comes down to enjoyment and happiness and I’ve got that.”

Haverhill will play host to Woolpit II tomorrow (12pm).