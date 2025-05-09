Harry Zachariou is confident that his youthful Haverhill Borough side will have learned plenty of lessons from their campaign in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North.

For the majority of the squad, the 2024/25 season was a first exposure to senior men’s football on a consistent basis.

The statistics will show that they only won seven of their 38 fixtures, but in terms of performance levels and development, Zachariou was pleased with how the term unfolded.

Boss Harry Zachariou was pleased with the development of his Haverhill Borough players. Picture: Mecha Morton

“I was delighted with how the boys adapted to life in men’s football,” said boss Zachariou.

“We finished the season with three lads that are still only 16 years old, but the whole squad has developed brilliantly.

“If you look at our games towards the end of the season, we were giving teams big problems that at the start of the season we would have felt inferior to.

“In terms of their education, it’s been brilliant to see the boys kick on how they have. A lot of people doubted they would be able to do it, but I never did.”

Despite the fact that they finished third from bottom, Borough are highly unlikely to be relegated.

And so with another Step 6 campaign ahead of them, Zachariou is hopeful that he can keep the majority of the squad together.

He added: “We knew third bottom wasn’t going to get relegated so it was important we managed to finish above second bottom.

“I’d love to keep the nucleus together and have another go at the league next year.

“Sometimes squads can fracture and break up when players move on, but these are young lads and they need the trust of their manager, which is what I give them.

“Some players will want to sprint before they can run and run before they can walk – and I’d hate to see players leave to sit on the bench of another team.

“We’ll see what happens but it would be great to keep the group together.”

However, one player that will not be returning for 2025/26 is Theo Goddard.

Last month it was announced that the midfielder had earned himself a two-year scholarship with EFL League Two outfit MK Dons – and Zachariou is full of praise for the youngster.

“A lot of Theo’s progress will be down to his programme at college, but the fact he played a whole season in men’s football will have done him no harm whatsoever,” said Zachariou. “He’s been with me for five years but I’ve been aware of him since about the age of under-8s.

“He’s one of those lads that does everything at 100 miles per hour and he’ll always give you 100 per cent. Not everything will come off, but you could never accuse him of not having given it everything.

“He’s the modern footballer in many ways. He wins headers, he’s crunches into tackles, he gets around the pitch and he’s got quality on the ball. And his attitude is always right. He’s the type of lad that would always have the cleanest boots and was never late.

“It’s a great opportunity for him and one that he fully deserves.”