Jarid Robson has joined Haverhill Rovers on a permanent basis from Mildenhall Town – and he has also been appointed the successor to Shaun Avis as captain of the club.

The attacking midfielder has had a couple of dual registration spells with Rovers in recent months, scoring four goals across six appearances.

But after finding the back of the net for Mildenhall in Saturday’s 2-0 FA Trophy victory at Stotfold, the Haverhill resident has opted to commit himself to Ben Cowling’s side ahead of this weekend’s trip to Kirkley & Pakefield in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division.

Jarid Robson is the new Haverhill Rovers captain following his arrival on a permanent basis. Picture: Mark Westley

And it is those local connections that have helped to convince boss Cowling to hand the former Haverhill Borough, Bury Town and Cambridge City player the armband following the departure of previous skipper Shaun Avis last week.

Cowling said: “We’re fortunate to have a lot of leaders in the group. Jake Noble has worn the armband, so has Tom Williams and we’ve got the likes of James Seymour as well.

“But I wanted the new captain to be someone local that had a connection with the club.

“Jarid lives in the town, he works in the town and he understands the club – in that sense he fitted the bill perfectly.”

And alongside his leadership capabilities, Cowling is delighted to have a player of Robson’s talent available for selection on a more regular basis.

He added: “It’s a massive signing for us. Jarid is going to be a difference maker.

“We signed a few of those last summer when we were at Step 6. It’s harder to get them when you’re a Step 5 club but we did well in the summer in that sense with recruitment.

“Jarid has got the ability to take us to another level and we’re looking forward to having him with us full time.”